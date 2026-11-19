As the AI revolution continues in full force, there are some micro-revolutions happening at the same time. One of these smaller, yet still very important, revolutions has to do with content protection. We’ve seen content credentials (C2PA) launched to help protect photographers' and videographers' work.

But the best place to monitor and stop content from being stolen is on the apps that distribute most of it. So it’s nice to see Instagram roll out this new content protection program. Here’s what you need to know about it and how to enroll.

Instagram Content Protection Credit: Instagram This was already an option for creators on Facebook , but Meta, the parent company of both, has now rolled it out for Instagram. It’s pretty simple too: any eligible content creator can re-enroll, and this content protection tool will automatically look out for visual matches of their original videos. If any suspicious content is detected across Instagram or Facebook, it will reach out and let you decide what happens next. Once you enroll, every original video a user posts to Instagram moving forward is automatically protected. Users can also retroactively protect eligible videos they posted earlier by manually selecting them.

Options Offered With Content Protection Credit: Instagram What’s interesting here is what Instagram and Facebook will let users do if and when they have matched content to review. Basically, you’ll have four options: Track : Keep the match visible while you monitor how it performs. This is your default, and you can change it at any time.

: Keep the match visible while you monitor how it performs. This is your default, and you can change it at any time. Hide from everyone : Make the match no longer viewable on Instagram and Facebook. This action hides the match on our apps, reducing the match’s reach without directly resulting in a penalty to the other profile.

: Make the match no longer viewable on Instagram and Facebook. This action hides the match on our apps, reducing the match’s reach without directly resulting in a penalty to the other profile. Add credit link : On matches found on Instagram, add an "original by" label that links viewers of the matching video back to your video or profile, so that you’re credited as the original creator and to help people discover you.

: On matches found on Instagram, add an "original by" label that links viewers of the matching video back to your video or profile, so that you’re credited as the original creator and to help people discover you. Release the match: Release your claim on the match, and let the video stay up. Releasing a match also removes it from your list of matches. If you’ve given certain profiles permission to use your work, like if you have a second profile or a creative collaborator, then you can add those pages to an allow list so their videos won’t be flagged. Otherwise, you can explore the options above.