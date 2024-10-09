Whether you love it or hate it, AI is here to stay. And as AI technology continues to creep into all areas of filmmaking and content production, it’s important for there to be safeguards against misuse. This is why it’s good news to see some of the bigger players in AI like Adobe make efforts to help ensure content authenticity.

Adobe has announced that they’re launching a free web app designed to help creators protect and receive attribution for their work. This new Content Authenticity app makes use of Content Credentials , which are sort of like the “nutrition label” for digital content serving metadata that anyone can attach to their work to share info about themselves and provide context about how the content was created.

If authenticity is something you’re worried about with AI, let’s explore a bit how you can use this free web app to better ensure the authenticity of your content.

Adobe Content Authenticity Web App news.adobe.com Founded by Adobe back in 2019, the Content Authenticity Initiative is an organization that is working towards the widespread adoption of Content Credentials to become the new industry standard for transparency in digital content. Scott Belsky, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Design & Emerging Products at Adobe, stated: "Adobe is committed to responsible innovation centered on the needs and interests of creators. Adobe Content Authenticity is a powerful new web application that helps creators protect and get recognition for their work. By offering creators a simple, free and easy way to attach Content Credentials to what they create, we are helping them preserve the integrity of their work, while enabling a new era of transparency and trust online. The Adobe Content Authenticity web app will not only benefit creators but also help consumers navigate the digital ecosystem with greater clarity.” Its goal is to combat deepfakes and other AI-generated content that we’ve all been, honestly, quite afraid of as we’ve seen the quick advancements of generative AI over the past year. This new web app, which is free, aims to unlock the full potential of Content Credentials by creating a more trustworthy and transparent digital ecosystem for all content creators and consumers.

Protect Your Content From AI Training news.adobe.com So, Content Credentials are already supported in most Adobe Creative Cloud apps today including Photoshop, Lightroom, and Firefly. With the web app though creators can now easily apply Content Credentials in batch to sign their digital work which includes images as well as audio and video files. With the web app creators will have control over the information included in the Content Credentials, such as their name, website, and social media accounts (with possibly more metadata options in the future). Adobe has also shared some more updates about its own promises to train its Firefly generative AI models only on content that it has permission to use—never on customer content. However, Adobe points out that not all other AI models on the market have made these promises. The Adobe Content Authenticity web app is set to offer a Generative AI Training and Usage Preference where creators will be able to use Content Credentials to signal if they do not want their content used by or to train other generative AI models.