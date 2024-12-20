Canon
Canon C80
Canon
Starting with Canon, we saw some pretty significant announcements from the legacy Japanese camera and lens company in 2024. Canon released some exciting new cinema cameras like the Canon C400 and the Canon C80, and it doubled down on its hybrid mirrorless offerings with the Canon R1 and R5 Mark II.
2025 Camera Speculations: In 2025, we expect Canon to stay on the grind and keep developing cameras for the full range of content creators. Canon could release a new cinema camera like an upgraded Canon C500 Mark III (or even a quick update to the C400 with a C400 Mark II).
However, it is more likely that Canon will release a few new cameras as part of their R System lineup. Perhaps not a new flagship to replace the Canon R1, but certainly more to fill some gaps between their current offerings.
Sony
Sony Burano
Sony
Sony was also very busy in 2024 as we saw a new Sony a1 II and Sony a9 III that brought us the world’s first full-frame camera with a global shutter. Sony also notably discontinued its Sony Airpeak S1 and unveiled a new content creator-friendly Sony ZV-10II.
The biggest news from Sony in 2024 was perhaps the unveiling of the Sony Burano. This camera appears to fill a niche with pro videographers who want a high-end VENICE-esque cinema camera in a more run-and-gun form.
2025 Camera Speculations: In 2025, we expect Sony to stay busy as the company continues to compete with Canon for market dominance. We’d expect to see several new Sony Alpha cameras for professional photographers and videographers and some new ZV cameras for vloggers and content creators.
Another cinema camera might be a big swing for Sony, though. It would probably have to be something new, as it would be too early for a BURANO 2 or a VENICE 3, right?
Blackmagic Design
Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive
images.blackmagicdesign.com
Blackmagic Design kicked off 2024 strong with some of the biggest announcements at NAB at the beginning of the year. The Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K & 16K was perhaps the most audacious camera of 2024 and has really pushed Blackmagic to a new level regarding high-end cinema cameras.
The Blackmagic PYXIS is no slouch either, and the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive is set to lead the way into Apple Immersive Video production in 2025. The Blackmagic Camera app has also proven quite popular with all types of content creators and video pros. In 2024, the Android version was released to much fanfare from your non-iPhone friends.
2025 Camera Speculations: Just based on the veracity that Blackmagic brought to 2024, it’s hard to say what we expect from Blackmagic Design in 2025. Could the company let the market breathe a bit and fully respond to the bombshells they announced last April? Or will Blackmagic come out swinging again at NAB 2025 with perhaps a new version of their popular Pocket Cinema Camera, or who knows what else?
Nikon
Nikon Z6 III
Nikon
It feels like ages ago now, but one of the biggest stories of 2024 was the bombshell news that Nikon would acquire RED Digital Cinema. While Nikon has dropped some hints about what it might do with RED in the future, 2025 might ultimately be the year we find out how big of a deal this acquisition could be for both brands.
In the meantime, Nikon also quietly released one of the best hybrid mirrorless cameras of the year, the new Nikon Z6 III. This has really put Nikon on the watch list for what they might unveil this next year (even as early as NAB in April).
2025 Camera Speculations: As mentioned above, Nikon could really surprise all of us in 2025. Or they could keep their heads down and further explore how RED’s sensor technology could fit into a potential Nikon cinema camera that combines the best of their brands.
We could also see some new Nikon mirrorless cameras, such as the Nikon Z9 II or other Z series cameras, and smaller frame options, such as another rework of the Nikon Zf.
Fujifilm
Fujifilm GFX100S II
fujifilm-x.com
Continuing a theme here for many camera manufacturers, we can safely say that 2024 was also a banner year for Fujifilm. Fujifilm has already shared the exciting announcement of a Fujifilm GFX Eterna cinema camera set to drop in 2025, so no need for much speculation there.
However, this year, Fujifilm announced several great new cameras, including the Fujifilm GFX100S II, the Fujifilm X-T50, and the Fujifilm X-M5, to highlight some top picks. The Fujifilm X100VI is also notable for being so popular that it crashed Fujifilm’s website and garnered fake knock-offs online.2025 Camera Speculations
: For 2025, we expect Fujifilm to try to double down its success in 2024 and release several new cameras. The aforementioned Fujifilm GFX Eterna will obviously be the biggest news for filmmakers and video pros, of course, but watch out for some more new GFX as well, along with more X series models and… if they can keep them in stock… maybe a new X100VII?
Panasonic
Panasonic LUMIX G97
Panasonic
Not to be outdone by all of the above, we must highlight Panasonic's great year. We also saw several new LUMIX cameras, which filmmakers should absolutely consider as part of their purchasing research. Some highlights from Panasonic in 2024 would be the LUMIX G97, the LUMIX GH7, and the LUMIX S9.
2025 Camera Speculations: In 2025, we expect Panasonic LUMIX to continue in its micro-four-thirds ways and most likely continue unveiling new and better G-series cameras for a wide range of content creators, from run-and-gun vloggers to higher-end video professionals. Could a GH7 II or G9 III pop up? You never know.
DJI
DJI Ronin 4D-8K
DJI
Finally, while they might still be best known for their drones and gimbals, DJI released a surprisingly huge amount of new products in 2024—which is extra impressive when you take into account the company’s ongoing battle against a DJI ban to still sell drones (and even cameras) in the United States.
Still, DJI released some notable products this year, including the DJI Mic Mini, a DJI Wireless Video SDR System, and new drones and gimbals, such as the DJI Air 3S, Osmo Action 5 Pro, and RS 4, along with several other pieces of filmmaking gear.
2025 Camera Speculations: DJI’s future is in the hands of politicians (and perhaps a vocal public) in some ways, but it’s doubtful that the company will slow down anytime soon unless they absolutely have to. We expect to see new DJI drones, gimbals, and other technologies in 2025. Perhaps most intriguing, though, would be an update to DJI’s gimbal camera, as a new version of the Ronin 4D-8K upgrade could be in the cards.
Those are just some wild speculations on our part, though. If you have any thoughts, desires, or speculations of your own for 2025 cameras, let’s hear your expectations in the comments below.