In this very special 800th episode of No Film School, GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman delve into the oft-overlooked role of producers and the essential work they perform behind the scenes. They are joined by Emmy-nominated producer Carolina Groppa, who shares insights from her remarkable career. The episode also highlights key films from the newly announced Sundance 2025 slate, offering reflections on the festival’s evolving influence.

Meet our guest, Carolina Groppa. Carolina is an Emmy-nominated producer who was previously the Executive in Charge of Production at Issa Rae’s HOORAE Media and ColorCreative. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, Carolina moved to the US as a child, and her immigrant upbringing inspired her to work hard to build the career of her dreams.

Carolina produced the 2017 Emmy-nominated feature documentary Autism is Love, which explores how adults with autism find and navigate romantic relationships. Passionate about supporting female filmmakers, she was a co-producer on Netflix’s Miss Virginia, starring Uzo Aduba, and IFC’s The Female Brain, Whitney Cummings’ directorial debut. She was a physical producer on Amazon’s Sylvie's Love , starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, and the UPM/EP on Adamma Ebo’s 2022 Sundance hit Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul , starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown.

She also produced the documentaries Hysterical (2020) for FX and The Honorable: Shyne (2024) for Hulu. Additionally, she is the creator, host, and producer of Angle on Producers , a podcast spotlighting producers across entertainment. A love letter to the creative community, the show boasts over 95 episodes and has featured notable guests such as Eva Longoria, Stephanie Allain, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Cynthia Erivo.

In this episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and Carolina Groppa discuss: Carolina Groppa’s career journey, from her early days as an actor to becoming a producer and podcast host

The invisible yet critical role of producers and why their contributions are often misunderstood

Practical advice for emerging producers, including navigating challenges and building strong collaborations

Reflections on the 2025 Sundance slate, including standout films like Sorry Baby and Dead Lover

How trust and leadership shape successful filmmaking partnerships

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: