Why Did Apple Drop MagSafe From the New iPhone 16E?
The new iPhone 16E is here, and while it does offer a lower cost, it also has dropped some popular features like MagSafe.
The new iPhone 16E has been announced and, as usual, is setting the internet ablaze. There are reviews and opinions flying around. Yet, while most of the hubbub has been positive about the price, new chip, and Apple Intelligence technology (if you’re into that sort of thing).
There have been concerns about what the new iPhone 16E does not include. Most notably, the iPhone 16E is set to be the first iPhone since the iPhone 11 line to not include MagSafe technology. Let’s look at this decision, how smartphone video pros might react, and what else the iPhone 16E might be missing.
The iPhone 16E Drops MagSafe
First introduced with the iPhone 12 line back in 2020, MagSafe technology has been a staple of the iPhone lineup. MagSafe has enabled secure and convenient wireless charging, and Apple has for years provided plenty of MagSafe add-ons like MagSafe iPhone cases, wallets, batteries, etc…
If you’re a current iPhone user with MagSafe accessories, this might be a big deal if you were looking to upgrade to the new, affordable iPhone 16E model. Furthermore, if you’re an iPhone filmmaker or videographer or whatever term you prefer for it, chances are a lot of your gear might make use of this MagSafe technology.
It’s worth noting, though, that while the iPhone 16E model doesn’t include MagSafe, the version still features standard Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W. But it’s an omission worth noting nonetheless.
MagSafe iPhone 16 Options
Of course, the obvious solution here for those interested in using the latest iPhone technology with their favorite MagSafe accessories would simply be to use the iPhone 16 base model or, better yet, the iPhone 16 Pro. These models still feature MagSafe and should be quite capable for whatever video or content projects you’re working on.
They won’t, however, include the price point of the iPhone 16E, which is turning quite a few heads at $599. This honestly might shift the industry a bit, too, moving forward. A lot of companies offer a lot of products that make use of MagSafe, so there could be a push for new products without it.
The real question is simply whether this is a small feature decision that just came down to the price for this iPhone 16E model or if this is a sign of Apple’s intentions for future iPhone versions. Only time will tell, but we’ll keep you posted if we hear any more details or announcements from Apple.
- Why We Shot on an iPhone Instead of a Traditional Camera ›
- How the Filmmakers Behind Sundance Hit 'Tangerine' Shot on an iPhone & Got Cinematic Results ›
- The Pros and Cons of Making a Film with Your Smartphone ›
- iPhone 15 vs. 35mm: Can the iPhone 15 Replace a Film Camera? ›
- What This Filmmaker Learned While Shooting a Feature on an iPhone Over Five Years ›
- iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Which is Better for the Modern Smartphone Filmmaker? | No Film School ›