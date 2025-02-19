The new iPhone 16E has been announced and, as usual, is setting the internet ablaze. There are reviews and opinions flying around. Yet, while most of the hubbub has been positive about the price, new chip, and Apple Intelligence technology (if you’re into that sort of thing).

There have been concerns about what the new iPhone 16E does not include. Most notably, the iPhone 16E is set to be the first iPhone since the iPhone 11 line to not include MagSafe technology. Let’s look at this decision, how smartphone video pros might react, and what else the iPhone 16E might be missing.

The iPhone 16E Drops MagSafe First introduced with the iPhone 12 line back in 2020, MagSafe technology has been a staple of the iPhone lineup. MagSafe has enabled secure and convenient wireless charging, and Apple has for years provided plenty of MagSafe add-ons like MagSafe iPhone cases, wallets, batteries, etc… If you’re a current iPhone user with MagSafe accessories, this might be a big deal if you were looking to upgrade to the new, affordable iPhone 16E model. Furthermore, if you’re an iPhone filmmaker or videographer or whatever term you prefer for it, chances are a lot of your gear might make use of this MagSafe technology. It’s worth noting, though, that while the iPhone 16E model doesn’t include MagSafe, the version still features standard Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W. But it’s an omission worth noting nonetheless.