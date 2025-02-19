For the first time in what feels like a very long stretch of iPhones, Apple is not leading with the latest generation of iPhone’s video capabilities as the main marketing point. In fact, the top headlines for the new iPhone 16E have nothing to do with the camera or filmmaking specs at all.

The new iPhone 16E is all about its Apple Intelligence, its latest-generation chip, and its price point. A sign of our times? Most likely. A sign of a shift away from smartphone videography? Most likely not.

Also, the home button is dead! Big news, we know, but seriously—if you’re curious about what the iPhone 16E will have to offer for filmmaking and mobile video production, let’s explore what this newest iPhone model will have to offer.

The New iPhone 16E is Here As you’ll see in the copious amount of coverage the new iPhones always get, the big headlines here aren’t going to be video-focused but more on the slight redesign and the new features and support. Apple has moved off of the classic Touch ID interface and instead now offers a Face ID-enabled notch. Apple Intelligence and the A18 chip are going to be the other two biggest talking points for this new iPhone, as this latest-gen chip should indeed make everything from scrolling through photos to creating AI images run faster and smoother. Plus, with a new 4-core GPU, more demanding apps and functions like mobile gaming and motion graphics are going to be speedier and more usable as well. Good news for the iPhone becoming more like a computer and less like a phone—again, a shocking development we know.

A Redesigned 48MP Fusion Camera The big news for smartphone videographers and content creators, though, is going to be the redesigned 48MP Fusion camera that—according to Apple—is basically going to have the capabilities of two cameras in one. This new 48MP sensor is set to allow for up to 4x the resolution of older iPhone models, so creators of all types will be able to capture super‑high‑resolution images and video that balance both light and detail. Plus, a new, integrated 2x telephoto will let users zoom in with greater optical quality. Apple is also notably adding the ability to shoot 4K video in Dolby Vision with higher-quality audio than before as well. Also, as we’ll explore more, the iPhone 16 version, which is slightly pricier, will include a second 12MP Ultra Wide camera as part of its more traditional, advanced dual‑camera system. www.apple.com