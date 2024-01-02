We know, we’ve heard it a thousand times — horizontal is better than vertical. Yet, putting personal preferences and common sense aside, the need for vertical content is continuing to grow. And, for better or worse, content creators and video professionals alike are just simply going to have to get used to shooting vertically going forward.

Luckily, as the need grows, so does the innovation surrounding this dastardly format. The latest example of this might be this new vertical iPhone clamp designed by creator Tyler Stalman for Kondor Blue. This Stalman Vertical iPhone Clamp promises to be the first vertical smartphone clamp designed specifically for social content creators looking to take their vertical content to the next level.

Let’s take a look at this vertical iPhone clamp and explore how you could possibly use it for your vertical videos.

The Stalman Vertical iPhone Clamp by Kondor Blue As anyone who’s attempted to shoot vertical video content with a smartphone can tell you, once you level up outside of handheld, capturing smooth and cinematic video can be quite tricky without the right rig. And while there are solid gimbal options out there, if you want stationary tripod footage, you’ll find that most phone clamps and rigs become instantly unwieldy and nerf the compact power of smartphones. This new vertical iPhone clamp from Kondor Blue has smooth edges and was designed by its creator to easily slip into your pocket with or without the smartphone attached. The clamp also works seamlessly with a range of other Kondor Blue accessories that should allow for you to add on your own selections of media, mics or power additions. Perhaps the most impressive feature for this new vertical clamp solution is its 40 Gbps USB-C Elbow Adapter that is covered by a mini dovetail plate which itself is held magnetically in place. This plate also features a ¼”-20 anti-twist mount, which when pointing to the back of the smartphone, is prepped for adding additional accessories.

The Art of Vertical Filmmaking Coming from the mind of a seasoned online content creator, Tyler Stalman’s design has been painstakingly considered over numerous prototypes and design iterations over nearly a year of research. The final product is a vertical filmmaking clamp that is intentional, sophisticated and scalable, plus simply a solid option for those looking to navigate the horrors of vertical filmmaking. And, while we might dunk on it quite a bit, vertical filmmaking doesn’t have to be a joke or a gimmick at this point. Fortunes can be made by content creators looking to harness the power of modern smartphone content and viewership. Plus, if you’re creating content for online brands, you’re more than likely to get the vertical assignment sooner rather than later. If you truly want to be able to make the most cinematic and high-quality looking vertical videos with your smartphone setups, this would be one of the better options specifically for working with the iPhone and specifically with stable tripod setups. Tyler Stalman's vertical iPhone clamp kondorblue.com