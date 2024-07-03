Who is R.M.F. in 'Kinds of Kindness'?
The meaning behind the mysterious recurring character in Yorgos Lanthimos' latest absurdist anthology.
When it comes to a Yorgos Lanthimos' joint, sweet dreams are made from a bit of a different cloth. If you're a fan of dark comic explorations of banal existentialism, then these sweet dreams might be made for you.
Within Kinds of Kindess' triptych setup there's plenty of ambiguity—both moral and worldly—leaving the audience with a good amount of mental leg work to keep up and ponder long after the credits roll. If you stay just shortly after the credits start rolling, however, one of the larger mysteries interconnected between each segment in Kinds of Kindness is reopened in a gloriously absurdist explanation point:
Who is R.M.F.? And, more importantly, why is he eating a sandwich?
The Meaning Behind R.M.F.
The basic structure of Kinds of Kindness follows a core troupe comprised of Jesse Plemons,
Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and, most importantly,
Yorgos Stefanakos as R.M.F. himself, among others.
Each of the three entries follows a different bottle episode of different characters exploring fun themes like emotional dependency, sub/dom relationships, mystic resurrection, escaping a cult, and so on. The only through line outside of strictly theme is in the character of R.M.F., also written within the title of each entry: “The Death of R.M.F.,” “R.M.F. is Flying,” and “R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich.”
Let's break down each entry and how R.M.F. plays into it.
Spoilers for Kinds of Kindness follow!
- “The Death of R.M.F.”: In the first entry to Kinds of Kindness, we're immediately introduced to R.M.F. seemingly hiring Margaret Qualley's first character as an escort. Once he leaves her very fancy estate, we see Jesse Plemons preparing to run into R.M.F. in a car accident, later to be revealed was requested by Willem Dafoe as a power play to test Plemon's loyalty.
- “R.M.F. is Flying": R.M.F. is a little less prominent in this entry, showing up merely as a helicopter pilot delivering Emma Stone back from Dog Island after being missing for months. The rest of the story, as it doesn't pertain to R.M.F., you'll have to see for yourself.
- “R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich": In this wayward tale of absurdist transactional power, R.M.F. is predominantly a corpse. The central story revolves around Emma Stone attempting to leave a cult lead by Willem Dafoe and Hong Chau, who have asked her to track down a woman who may or may not have the ability to raise the dead. While A lot happens in this entry worth noting, R.M.F. is eventually raised from the dead after all just in time to finish out the credits with a messy sandwich.
So, what really is the true meaning behind R.M.F.?
What may end up as a disappointment ultimately, Yorgos responded at the red carpet New York premiere to who R.M.F. is, exactly (per Variety):
“It felt like a subtle way to connect the three stories other than the fact that the same actors play a different character in each story,” Lanthimos told Variety at the Kinds of Kindness premiere. “We didn’t want to have a main character reappearing, but a character that had a short time in the film. But at the same time, his presence was pivotal.”
So, maybe not as deep as we would think, but hey—that's fun nonetheless. I don't know about you, but I love an ambiguous through line worthy of projecting different theories on over multiple watches. One thing I can say about every Yorgos movie I've ever seen is that they always get better every watch.
Think you know the meaning of R.M.F.? Let us know what you think in the comments!
Listen to David Fincher and Robert Towne Talk 'Chinatown'
Nothing better than listening to Fincher geek out over Towne's work.
It brought a deep sadness to hear about Robert Towne passing away on Monday. He was a lion in Hollywood. He was an incredible screenwriter who seemed to have touched every classic movie of the 70s and beyond, from The Godfather to Chinatown to Mission: Impossible.
Reading about Towne made me want to be him. So I was extremely excited when the Paramount Centennial Collection DVD release of Chinatown came out, and I found out he did an entire commentary track for the movie with David Fincher.
The two have such chemistry, and the discussion has anecdotes and details about the writing process, character development, and historical context of the film.
Fincher, a self-proclaimed fan of Chinatown, asks probing questions and provides his own observations on the film's themes, cinematography, and direction.
But then my DVD got lost in many moves inside Los Angeles and I felt like I was robbed of this joy... until I found it online.
Someone put the whole thing on YouTube, so now anyone can check it out—so do it before it gets taken down.
The 'Chinatown' Commentary Track With Robert Towne and David Fincher
Screenwriter Robert Towne along with enthusiast of the film director David Fincher live-commentate Roman Polanski's Chinatown in the above video.
Towne discusses his research into Los Angeles' water wars, the evolution of the characters, and the challenges of adapting the complex story for the screen.
I found that part to be particularly inspiring. Especially interweaving the mysteries at the center, as Gittes follows a man who is involved in his own deceit as well.
The two discuss the casting choices, particularly the iconic performances of Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, and their collaboration with director Roman Polanski.
That collaboration also involved Towne doing more work on their characters.
Towne and Fincher also reflect on Chinatown's enduring popularity and its influence on subsequent filmmakers. It has a legacy that's almost unmatched, with people digging into how complex the themes and storytelling are, and how ahead of the time the story was, even though it takes place in the past.
All in all, this commentary track has a wealth of information, and makes me miss Robert Towne all the more.
Let me know your favorite part in the comments.