When it comes to a Yorgos Lanthimos' joint, sweet dreams are made from a bit of a different cloth. If you're a fan of dark comic explorations of banal existentialism, then these sweet dreams might be made for you.

Within Kinds of Kindess' triptych setup there's plenty of ambiguity—both moral and worldly—leaving the audience with a good amount of mental leg work to keep up and ponder long after the credits roll. If you stay just shortly after the credits start rolling, however, one of the larger mysteries interconnected between each segment in Kinds of Kindness is reopened in a gloriously absurdist explanation point:

Who is R.M.F.? And, more importantly, why is he eating a sandwich?

The Meaning Behind R.M.F. The basic structure of Kinds of Kindness follows a core troupe comprised of Jesse Plemons,

Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and, most importantly,

Yorgos Stefanakos as R.M.F. himself, among others. Each of the three entries follows a different bottle episode of different characters exploring fun themes like emotional dependency, sub/dom relationships, mystic resurrection, escaping a cult, and so on. The only through line outside of strictly theme is in the character of R.M.F., also written within the title of each entry: “The Death of R.M.F.,” “R.M.F. is Flying,” and “R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich.” Let's break down each entry and how R.M.F. plays into it.

Spoilers for Kinds of Kindness follow!

“The Death of R.M.F.”: In the first entry to Kinds of Kindness, we're immediately introduced to R.M.F. seemingly hiring Margaret Qualley's first character as an escort. Once he leaves her very fancy estate, we see Jesse Plemons preparing to run into R.M.F. in a car accident, later to be revealed was requested by Willem Dafoe as a power play to test Plemon's loyalty. “R.M.F. is Flying": R.M.F. is a little less prominent in this entry, showing up merely as a helicopter pilot delivering Emma Stone back from Dog Island after being missing for months. The rest of the story, as it doesn't pertain to R.M.F., you'll have to see for yourself. “R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich": In this wayward tale of absurdist transactional power, R.M.F. is predominantly a corpse. The central story revolves around Emma Stone attempting to leave a cult lead by Willem Dafoe and Hong Chau, who have asked her to track down a woman who may or may not have the ability to raise the dead. While A lot happens in this entry worth noting, R.M.F. is eventually raised from the dead after all just in time to finish out the credits with a messy sandwich. So, what really is the true meaning behind R.M.F.? What may end up as a disappointment ultimately, Yorgos responded at the red carpet New York premiere to who R.M.F. is, exactly (per Variety): “It felt like a subtle way to connect the three stories other than the fact that the same actors play a different character in each story,” Lanthimos told Variety at the Kinds of Kindness premiere. “We didn’t want to have a main character reappearing, but a character that had a short time in the film. But at the same time, his presence was pivotal.” So, maybe not as deep as we would think, but hey—that's fun nonetheless. I don't know about you, but I love an ambiguous through line worthy of projecting different theories on over multiple watches. One thing I can say about every Yorgos movie I've ever seen is that they always get better every watch.

Think you know the meaning of R.M.F.? Let us know what you think in the comments!