In news that any videographer would simply find unbelievable, the popular Leica M-system camera line is getting its first model that features an integrated electronic viewfinder rather than its traditional optical rangefinder.

Because, you know, photographers would take photos without previewing what the image would look like on a digital screen first. Something that would give a videographer or cinematographer a heart attack.

All joking aside, while not designed for video work, the Leica M EV1 is quite notable and intriguing for those with a photography side hobby or side career. Let’s look at this new Leica camera and explore what it brings to the table with its latest features.





The Leica M EV1 While an exciting new photography camera for many reasons, the new EVF is likely all anyone will talk about with this new Leica camera. A simple difference, it’s a significant change for many reasons. The biggest might be with how the EV1 will be even more well-suited to work with ultra-wide and long focal lengths, as well as faster lenses. The camera design for the M EV1 maintains the slim body of previous models, the same M lens mount, and quality imaging capabilities from the M11-series of rangefinder cameras, too. The new EVF is a 5.76m-dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder that will feature a large 0.76x magnification, integrated diopter adjustment, and covers 100% of the image frame. The EVF will also be able to display exactly what the sensor is recording, allowing for critical framing and more reliable focusing, especially with faster Summilux and Noctilux lenses and when working at shallow depths of field.

60MP Full-Frame BSI CMOS Sensor Alongside the new electronic viewfinder, the Leica M EV1 will also feature the same 60MP full-frame CMOS sensor with a back-illuminated (BSI) design as found in previous M11-series cameras. This higher resolution will work well with more detail-oriented applications, like landscape and architectural subjects, and the noise-reduction benefits of the BSI design improve clarity and color accuracy when working in low-light conditions with higher ISOs. The sensor's physical design will also notably include an updated ultra-thin dual-layer filter glass, which should help absorb UV and IR wavelengths for greater clarity and more accurate rendering from the M lenses.

Price and Availability At the end of the day, if you’re serious about photography and know the Leica brand, you’ll likely be well aware of what makes these cameras great. The EVF might be the straw that finally topples the desire of many to invest, too. If you are curious, here are the full specs and purchase options. First M Camera with Integrated EVF

60MP Full-Frame BSI CMOS Sensor

Leica Content Credentials Technology

FN Button & Focus Assist Settings

5.76m-Dot 0.76x-Mag. OLED Viewfinder

2.95" Touchscreen with Gorilla Glass

64GB Internal Memory and SD UHS-II Slot

ISO 64-50,000, up to 4.5 fps Shooting

Wi-Fi & USB-C, Dedicated FOTOS App

Lightweight Aluminum Top Plate