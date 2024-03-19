While Logitech launching a new live streaming camera might not be as big of recent news in the camera for video landscape as say, Nikon acquiring RED Digital Cinema, it still might be more relevant than you’d think as Logitech has slowly been making some impressive strides in the camera manufacturing business over the years.

Of course, this new Logitech Mevo Core camera is designed for live streaming, and that’s most likely 99% of what it’s going to be used for. However, as a micro-four-thirds camera capable of high-quality streaming and on-device 4K capture for up to 6 hours of continuous shooting when powered by battery, it’s also not just a small-time streaming device.

Plus, with a price point of under $1,000 for this interchangeable lens camera, we’re looking at one of the better live-streaming cameras now on the market for the budding online content creator. Let’s take a look at the full specs and details for this new Logitech Mevo Core.

Introducing the Logitech Mevo Core Ideally designed for those already using Logitech’s Mevo system, this new Core camera should offer some major improvements to the image quality for your streams when compared to the other Logitech (or other brand) cameras that use the usual small-sensor and fixed lens designs. It’s best to think of this new Logitech Mevo Core camera as an in-between camera that straddles the realms between plug-and-play streaming and the world of commercial video production. Yes, it has interchangeable lenses and some more necessary controls, but it’s also easy to use and simply a step up from the basic models.

Democratizing Live Content Creation Perhaps most interesting about this camera is simply its goal to “democratize” the world of live video streaming and content creation. An area that continues to rise rapidly as it’s truly moved from a side-hustle gimmick into a full-scale industry and career for many more. “We are on a journey to democratize live content creation for everyone at any skill level. Mevo Core embodies this value by bringing beautiful 4K DSLR-level quality but with a fraction of the complexity of a traditional camera. Every single aspect, from adjusting the optical zoom to setting the right focus are simple taps, making it an incredibly accessible pro-level camera, even for beginners.” — Otto Cedeno, head of Mevo. And the Logitech Mevo Core does offer some impressive live streaming specs, including up to 6 hours of runtime with its built-in battery which gives users the ability to record up to 4K video or broadcast at 1080p directly onto a variety of streaming platforms like YouTube or Twitch. Logitech Mevo Core Logitech

Price and Availability As you might expect, while Logitech is launching this new camera today, they’re not in the business of manufacturing their lenses at this point, so if you are interested in the Logitech Mevo Core you’ll need to either find your own or look for some options offered from OM System or Panasonic. The Mevo Core is set to retail here for $999 and is available now. If you want to check it out, here are the specs and purchase options. Active Micro Four Thirds Lens Mount

Up to UHD 4K30 Video Capture

Up to 1080p30 Direct Wireless Streaming

USB-C UVC & HDMI Video Outputs

Built-In Wi-Fi 6E for Multicamera Use

3-Microphone Array, Noise Cancellation

1 x 3.5mm Audio Input, 2 x Tally-Lights

Mevo Multicam App Control

Built-In 6-Hour Battery, 4-LED Gauge

USB-C Power Input, Cable Included