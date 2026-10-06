If you’re looking for a fun, swirly lens to bring unique looks to your next shot, look no further than the vertiginous, stretched optical warp of this new Joseph Petzval Métamorphose 35 f/1.8 lens from Lomography.

About as unique as they come, this new signature Art lens expands on the Petzval look with a new swirly, immersive optical warp effect. Let’s check it out.

The Lomography Joseph Petzval Métamorphose 35 f/1.8 Lens Designed to be available for a range of full-frame mirrorless camera systems, including Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon RF mounts, this new Lomography Joseph Petzval Métamorphose 35 f/1.8 Lens aims to bring the best of both worlds, as it will feature a swirly look that is expanded upon with an immersive, stretched optical warp. Developed to make the most of the company’s signature focus-coupled bokeh control technology, this latest Petzval collab will allow shooters to be able to explore seven levels of bokeh with a dedicated stopless bokeh control ring. The lens is also uniquely optimized for videography, with follow-focus compatibility and the aforementioned focus-coupled tech, which should help shooters unlock more precision and stylized control.