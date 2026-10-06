Get Swirly With This New Joseph Petzval Métamorphose Art Lens From Lomography
Let’s look at the new Joseph Petzval Métamorphose signature f/1.8 Art Lens, which offers a new swirly, immersive image style.
If you’re looking for a fun, swirly lens to bring unique looks to your next shot, look no further than the vertiginous, stretched optical warp of this new Joseph Petzval Métamorphose 35 f/1.8 lens from Lomography.
About as unique as they come, this new signature Art lens expands on the Petzval look with a new swirly, immersive optical warp effect. Let’s check it out.
The Lomography Joseph Petzval Métamorphose 35 f/1.8 Lens
Designed to be available for a range of full-frame mirrorless camera systems, including Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon RF mounts, this new Lomography Joseph Petzval Métamorphose 35 f/1.8 Lens aims to bring the best of both worlds, as it will feature a swirly look that is expanded upon with an immersive, stretched optical warp.
Developed to make the most of the company’s signature focus-coupled bokeh control technology, this latest Petzval collab will allow shooters to be able to explore seven levels of bokeh with a dedicated stopless bokeh control ring.
The lens is also uniquely optimized for videography, with follow-focus compatibility and the aforementioned focus-coupled tech, which should help shooters unlock more precision and stylized control.
Price and Availability
Credit: Lomography
While it may not be the lens for every shot or shoot, this Lomography Joseph Petzval Métamorphose 35 f/1.8 Lens offers unique looks and fun opportunities for DPs or solo shooters looking to add diversity and creativity to their bags.
If you’d like to find out more about this new Lomography Joseph Petzval Métamorphose 35 f/1.8 Lens, here are the specs and price points from the company’s website.
- Focal Length: 35 mm
- Lens Aperture System: Iris Style Aperture, Drop In Special Aperture Plates
- Closest Focusing Distance: 0.35 m
- Lens Focusing: Manual Focusing Ring
- Available Apertures: f/1.8
- Filter Thread: 67 mm
- Lens Material: Multi–Coated Glass
- Lens Body Material: Anodized Aluminum
- Lens Family: Joseph Petzval Focus-Coupled
- SKU: metamorphose
Price: $649
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