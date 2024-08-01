Want to see one of the buzziest horror movies of the summer for free? Well, if your birthday happens to land on the 14th of any month of the year, you can go see Longlegs for free thanks to a collaboration from Neon and Atom Tickets.

The promotion, cleverly available today, August 1 through Sunday, August 4 (get it?) is another clever marketing ploy amongst a radically fun and terrifying marketing strategy from Neon. Considering this is Neon's second biggest film ever after Academy Award Winning Parasite (currently at $70 million globally) they can probably spare a couple bucks. It's also a smart, spooky way to give more people a chance to watch Longlegs for the first, second, or fourteenth time.

For those unfamiliar (mild spoilers) part of Longleg's (Nic Cage) M.O. is targeting families with nine-year-old daughters whose birthdays fall on the 14th of any given month. Considering they could be on Longlegs radar already, this will make the screening especially scary for them, right??

I'm a little worried this is a plan from "The Man Downstairs", so be careful out there, moviegoers...

The Significance of 14 Longlegs promotion Neon The cryptic nature of Longleg's sadistic killing spree leaves a lot to interpretation by the time the credits roll, but one of the more popular connections to the number fourteen is the bible verse from Revelations 13:1 (14!!) The verse is: "And I saw a beast rise out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his head the name of blasphemy." Whether the best at hand is Longlegs or Satan themself—or commonly theorized to be three beasts connecting the inverted triangle to a blasphemous inversion of the holy trinity analogous to our big three villains behind the scenes of Longlegs—is up for interpretation. Considering Longlegs clear inspiration from Twin Peaks and touching on more the universal nature of evil versus a motivated killer like Silence of the Lambs, who knows for sure other than writer-director Oz Perkins himself. Either way, here's hoping for the Longlegs singalong re-release next (cough, cough, Neon marketing team).

"Fire Fire Fire, Hiss" - A Song from 'Longlegs'

If you were born on the unholy date of 14, enjoy the screening! You can get tickets here.