While we continue to report on how AI models like OpenAI’s Sora, Luma’s Dream Machine, and Runway’s Gen-3 Alpha are promising (or threatening) a complete generative AI video revolution, we do want to take the time to highlight some new AI products which are using AI as a base and for features to explore how this technology might continue to shape the industry as well.

Today let’s take a quick look at LTX Studio, which does make use of generative AI video, but is a more holistic AI-based editing suite that uses AI to help with storyboarding, editing, and pretty much all types of video production.