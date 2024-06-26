While we continue to report on how AI models like OpenAI’s Sora, Luma’s Dream Machine, and Runway’s Gen-3 Alpha are promising (or threatening) a complete generative AI video revolution, we do want to take the time to highlight some new AI products which are using AI as a base and for features to explore how this technology might continue to shape the industry as well.

Today let’s take a quick look at LTX Studio, which does make use of generative AI video, but is a more holistic AI-based editing suite that uses AI to help with storyboarding, editing, and pretty much all types of video production.

LTX Studio AI-Based Editing Suite

As you can see in the video above (plus in others below), LTX Studio promises to allow editors to control every aspect of your videos using AI. From ideation to final edits, LTX Studio presents itself as one holistic platform for all things video. It’s only available right now for Beta access, but reviews are starting to come in and the whole system does appear to be quite powerful and promising.

It’s also a clear sign of where the industry is heading. We’ve seen AI creep into Adobe products and NLEs like Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve already have text-based editing features with plenty more AI tools to undoubtedly come soon.

This LTX Studio does look to be one of the more advanced, holistic options so far though that does offer plenty of tools and features for pre-production in general, making it appealing to those looking to utilize AI tools and features early—and often—throughout their filmmaking process.

Check out these further demos below. And we’ll keep you in the loop as more details about this powerful new platform come out.

