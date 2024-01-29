For those looking to upgrade their audio recording packages and capabilities, there have been a lot of new releases in this space recently. It’s a bit odd, but it’s nice to see nonetheless.

In this case, Shure has announced that they are expanding their SLX-D Digital Wireless microphone family to include a new SLXD5 Portable Digital Wireless Receiver and an SLXD3 Plug-On Digital Wireless Transmitter.

These new products are designed to deliver high-performance wireless digital audio with reliable RF performance and easy power management with a whole new form factor that should be ideal for those working in run-and-gun new gather content or other types of film and video projects.

Let’s take a look at these new wireless transmitters and receivers and explore how they might be solid audio options for you and your auditory needs.

A New Portable Wireless System With two new and rugged form factors, this new Shure SLX-D portable wireless system should be able to deliver the same level of scalability for any high-performance digital audio needs. Shure is doubling down on reliability and ease of use with more reliable RF performance and convenient power management. “Since its launch in 2020, SLX-D has received top marks from audio professionals and high-end users for its worry-free wireless and crystal-clear digital audio quality. Wherever their work takes them, our new portable systems guarantee these customers can bring along the dependability of SLX-D. SLX-D Portables provide stress-free audio capture and industry-leading digital wireless at a competitive price that will perform in the toughest locations.” — Nick Wood, Senior Director, Professional Audio Products at Shure Here are the highlights for the new SLXD5 Portable Digital Wireless Receiver and the SLXD3 Plug-On Digital Wireless Transmitter.

The Shure SLXD5 Portable Digital Wireless Receiver Designed to meet the on-the-run needs of today’s videographers, video journalists, and other documentary-style content creators, the new Shure SLXD5 is a camera-mounted digital wireless microphone receiver that should deliver crystal-clear sound quality. It’s also designed for quick and easy setup and is compatible with other Shure products like the SLXD1 bodypack, SLXD2 handheld and SLXD3 plug-on transmitters. The SLXD5 includes a nice cold-shoe mount to attach to your camera and is small enough to fit into just about any bag. With its comprehensive set of features it should be able to ensure wireless transmission and professional-sounding, broadcast-ready audio for pretty much any type of film or video project. Here are the full specs and purchase options: Use with SLX-D Wireless Transmitters

1-Channel Receiver for Camera or Bag Use

118 dB Dynamic Range, 24-Bit Audio

Reliable Predictive-Diversity Antennas

44 MHz Bandwidth, 1760 Frequencies

Multi-Mic Mode for Complex Setups

Easy-to-Read OLED Screen

5.5 Hours on Two AA or SB903 Battery

Expandable to 32 Mic Channels/330' Range

The Shure SLXD3 Plug-On Digital Wireless Transmitter As mentioned above, the Shure SLXD3 is designed to be compatible with the SLXD5 receiver (as well as SLXD4 and SLXD4D models) and should be another reliable digital wireless plug-on XLR transmitter itself. With a compact and lightweight design that’s still robust and strong with its all-metal construction, the SLXD3 will have available phantom power and should be well suited for pretty much on-set operations. You can also attach a handheld dynamic or condenser microphone for all of your run-and-gun interview setups (like the classic man-on-the-street style that is becoming ever increasingly popular for viral social content these days), or your more classical shotgun boom mic setups for film and video. Here are the full specs and purchase options: Use with SLXD4, SLXD4D, SLXD5 Receiver

For XLR Handheld and Shotgun Mics

Provides +12 or +48 VDC Phantom Power

Twist-Lock XLR Microphone Connector

118 dB Dynamic Range, 24-Bit Audio

44 MHz Bandwidth, 1760 Frequencies

Switchable 1/10/30 mW RF Output Levels

Rugged Metal Construction

8-Hours on Two AAs or SB903 Battery