You Can Make Any XLR Source Wireless with Shure’s New System
A look at Shure’s new and expanded SLX-D Digital Wireless microphone family.
For those looking to upgrade their audio recording packages and capabilities, there have been a lot of new releases in this space recently. It’s a bit odd, but it’s nice to see nonetheless.
In this case, Shure has announced that they are expanding their SLX-D Digital Wireless microphone family to include a new SLXD5 Portable Digital Wireless Receiver and an SLXD3 Plug-On Digital Wireless Transmitter.
These new products are designed to deliver high-performance wireless digital audio with reliable RF performance and easy power management with a whole new form factor that should be ideal for those working in run-and-gun new gather content or other types of film and video projects.
Let’s take a look at these new wireless transmitters and receivers and explore how they might be solid audio options for you and your auditory needs.
A New Portable Wireless System
With two new and rugged form factors, this new Shure SLX-D portable wireless system should be able to deliver the same level of scalability for any high-performance digital audio needs. Shure is doubling down on reliability and ease of use with more reliable RF performance and convenient power management.
“Since its launch in 2020, SLX-D has received top marks from audio professionals and high-end users for its worry-free wireless and crystal-clear digital audio quality. Wherever their work takes them, our new portable systems guarantee these customers can bring along the dependability of SLX-D. SLX-D Portables provide stress-free audio capture and industry-leading digital wireless at a competitive price that will perform in the toughest locations.” — Nick Wood, Senior Director, Professional Audio Products at Shure
Here are the highlights for the new SLXD5 Portable Digital Wireless Receiver and the SLXD3 Plug-On Digital Wireless Transmitter.
The Shure SLXD5 Portable Digital Wireless Receiver
Designed to meet the on-the-run needs of today’s videographers, video journalists, and other documentary-style content creators, the new Shure SLXD5 is a camera-mounted digital wireless microphone receiver that should deliver crystal-clear sound quality.
It’s also designed for quick and easy setup and is compatible with other Shure products like the SLXD1 bodypack, SLXD2 handheld and SLXD3 plug-on transmitters.
The SLXD5 includes a nice cold-shoe mount to attach to your camera and is small enough to fit into just about any bag. With its comprehensive set of features it should be able to ensure wireless transmission and professional-sounding, broadcast-ready audio for pretty much any type of film or video project.
Here are the full specs and purchase options:
- Use with SLX-D Wireless Transmitters
- 1-Channel Receiver for Camera or Bag Use
- 118 dB Dynamic Range, 24-Bit Audio
- Reliable Predictive-Diversity Antennas
- 44 MHz Bandwidth, 1760 Frequencies
- Multi-Mic Mode for Complex Setups
- Easy-to-Read OLED Screen
- 5.5 Hours on Two AA or SB903 Battery
- Expandable to 32 Mic Channels/330' Range
The Shure SLXD5 Digital Camera-Mount Wireless Microphone Receiver
Designed to meet the needs of today's videographers, journalists, documentary makers, and content producers, the Shure SLXD5 is a camera-mount digital wireless microphone receiver that delivers crystal-clear sound quality and is quick and easy to set up, even if you're using multiple systems on set.
The Shure SLXD3 Plug-On Digital Wireless Transmitter
As mentioned above, the Shure SLXD3 is designed to be compatible with the SLXD5 receiver (as well as SLXD4 and SLXD4D models) and should be another reliable digital wireless plug-on XLR transmitter itself.
With a compact and lightweight design that’s still robust and strong with its all-metal construction, the SLXD3 will have available phantom power and should be well suited for pretty much on-set operations.
You can also attach a handheld dynamic or condenser microphone for all of your run-and-gun interview setups (like the classic man-on-the-street style that is becoming ever increasingly popular for viral social content these days), or your more classical shotgun boom mic setups for film and video.
Here are the full specs and purchase options:
- Use with SLXD4, SLXD4D, SLXD5 Receiver
- For XLR Handheld and Shotgun Mics
- Provides +12 or +48 VDC Phantom Power
- Twist-Lock XLR Microphone Connector
- 118 dB Dynamic Range, 24-Bit Audio
- 44 MHz Bandwidth, 1760 Frequencies
- Switchable 1/10/30 mW RF Output Levels
- Rugged Metal Construction
- 8-Hours on Two AAs or SB903 Battery
Shure SLXD3 Digital Plug-On XLR Transmitter
The Shure SLXD3 is a reliable digital wireless plug-on XLR transmitter compatible with the SLXD4, SLXD4D, and SLXD5 receivers. Compact and lightweight, with a robust, all-metal construction and available phantom power, the unit is well suited for tough on-set operating conditions.
- Why the Sound Devices MixPre II Could Be the Last Mixer Recorder You Buy ›
- Essential Tips for Recording Production Sound for Comedy Specials ›
- 600 MHz Wireless Audio Is Now Officially Banned ›
- ADR 101: How to Do It Like the Pros Do It ›
- Best On-Camera Shotgun Mic Under $300 ›
- How to Choose the Right Microphone for Different Scenarios ›
- Convert Any XLR Mic Into USB With This New Streaming Adapter From Shure ›