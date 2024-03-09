The AI Technology firm Soul Machines (you can't make this stuff up) has created a chatbot that resurrects Marilyn Monroe, who has been dead for over sixty years.

They debuted the bot at SXSW this week.

Soul Machines say their company is a pioneer in the humanization of AI. And it is with utter disdain that I inform you that they say the robot “shares anecdotes and even delivers personalized greetings, creating an unforgettable experience for Marilyn fans.”

Digital Marilyn apparently can read your emotions and interact with you accordingly, all in her voice.

"This collaboration exemplifies the transformative power of AI in connecting brands and consumers," said Greg Cross, CEO and Co-founder of Soul Machines. "Digital Marilyn showcases our Biological AI, bringing an iconic personality to life through engaging dialogues and emotional intelligence. It's more than nostalgia; it's a glimpse into the future of immersive interactions."

There are lots of ethical reasons to be disturbed by a company using AI to mimic the voice of a person who died by suicide, but I didn't see them address any of them.

"Marilyn Monroe remains a timeless icon, inspiring generations with her talent, charisma, and enduring legacy," said Dana Carpenter, EVP Entertainment, at Authentic Brands Group. "We are thrilled to partner with Soul Machines, whose cutting-edge technology is the perfect match to bring Marilyn to life in the AI age. While Marilyn Monroe can never be replaced or duplicated, Digital Marilyn opens exciting possibilities for multiple generations of fans to engage with her in a whole new way, fostering a deeper connection and appreciation for her enduring spirit and the mark she left on the world."

This is one of those stories that feels harmless enough, but at the end of the day seems like we're exploiting a dead person to normalize a version of AI, instead of creating AI that directly helps people or solves the problems humanity faces across the world.

