I love Martin Scorsese so much. His endless knowledge of cinema history is envious, and I am constantly looking to him for inspiration.

Truly, I thought I had watched all the coolest Scorsese clips online until I heard about this commercial he shot in the style of Alfred Hitchcock. Yes, you heard that right, Martin Scorsese directed a short film for the Spanish sparkling wine producer Freixenet, titled "The Key to Reserva," in 2007, and he did it as an homage to Hitchcock.

It was part of Freixenet's annual Christmas advertising campaign, and it's as awesome as you think.

Check it out below.

Martin Scorsese's Cava Freixenet Wine Commercial In case you didn't know, everything in that commercial is staged—there is no long lost Hitchcock script they turned into a commercial. This is just a hilarious homage to Alfred Hitchcock's cinematic style. The commercial is filled with references to classic Hitchcock films, such as Vertigo and even has the North by Northwest score. It features suspenseful music and dramatic camera angles. It also incorporates elements of mystery and intrigue, as the characters search for the missing page and uncover the secrets of the Reserva. I absolutely loved every second of this commercial, and I thought it was actually quite touching that Scorsese knows Hitchcock so well, that he could reproduce his look and feel like that. It was like a dissection of true auteurism on display.

Let me know what you think in the comments.