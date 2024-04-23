The thing I love about talking to the Matthew Studio people is that they love their work. After all, they get to work for a grip who made it big, designing equipment that helped all the needs of other grips in town.

And now they're one of the most trusted brands for filmmakers all over the world.

Let's see what they have in store of the new year.

Matthew Studio Equipment Goes Through Their New Tech Our amazing hosts from Cinematography for Actors caught up with Martin Torner, contenct director at Matthew Studio Equipment for their latest G&E supplies at NAB. In our interview, we talked about the innovative and awesome gear they are debuting, like an air-driven 25-foot lighting lift and a new light with flood, spot, and reflector boards built in. There's even a remote activated pan and tilt that can seamlessly integrate into pretty much any lighting or camera stand. There was lots of useful tool in this video—which ones were your favorites? Let us know what you think in the comments!

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.