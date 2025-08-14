Big news for iPhone shooters who have already decided to embrace working with either the Mavis Camera iPhone app or the Atomos Ninja Phone. Or, if you were a smartphone filmmaker who was already using both, but separately, you can now combine the best of both worlds.

Mavis and Atomos have unveiled that the Mavis Camera iPhone app now supports the Atomos Ninja Phone, which, together, can allow for shooters to connect their cameras and lenses through HDMI to their iPhones or other Apple devices.

Let’s take a look at this new superpowered workflow and what it could offer you.

Mavis Camera App Supports Atomos Ninja Phone Credit: Atomos The goal of this combo is to help shooters record higher-resolution video on their cameras while their iPhones record proxy files, which can be better used for video editing. Or at least that’s one goal. If you’re a streamer or a content creator looking to push content to multiple social platforms at once for some sort of live production, this combo will further unlock those capabilities as well. Basically, this Mavis Camera app and Atomos Ninja Phone combo is aimed at streamlining productions, most notably those with multiple deliverables and delivery methods. When combined, shooters will also have the ability to record in different formats like ProRes, H.265, and H.264. Plus, with the Mavis Camera app’s most recent V7 update, it should unlock even more recording formats, frame rates, color, and focus controls, as well as more advanced monitoring tools so that your iPhone can feel more like a professional video camera.