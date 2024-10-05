As streaming reshapes the industry, pilot season is a thing of the past, leaving creatives to navigate constant demands and year-round pitching. How do filmmakers find balance when the lines between work and rest blur? And how can unexpected pivots lead to more meaningful projects?

This episode of the NFS Podcast explores staying resilient in a world without structure, featuring Max Lugavere's decade-long journey with Little Empty Boxes, a deeply personal documentary about his mother's battle with dementia that evolved in ways he never expected.

Max Lugavere is a filmmaker, health journalist, and New York Times bestselling author. After his mother’s diagnosis with Lewy body dementia, Max chronicled her experience in Little Empty Boxes. The film, which took over a decade to complete, shifted from an investigative piece to an intimate portrayal of love, loss, and resilience.

Give the podcast a listen below!

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Gigi Hawkins speaks with Jason Hellerman, Max Lugavere, and Chris Newhard to discuss: The death of pilot season and how streaming has transformed the TV landscape

The endless cycle of pitching and the impact on writers’ lives

Finding balance between personal life and an unpredictable film industry.

How unexpected creative pivots can lead to more meaningful work.

Max Lugavere’s personal journey documenting his mother’s battle with dementia in Little Empty Boxes

Chris Newhard’s role in reshaping Little Empty Boxes through fresh eyes, helping it evolve into a deeply emotional and impactful documentary

