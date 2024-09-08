As writers, we're responsible for every line of dialogue and explanation in a screenplay or in other literature. But not every line we write is meant to be read the same way. There are times when we're being facetious or sarcastic, so how do we make sure readers understand that?

Oh, and how would you define 'sarcasm' to someone? and what kinds of characters and people use it to get their points across?

Today, we'll go over that kind of writing. We'll define sarcasm, look at how you can clue your readers into your tone, and also look at some examples of sarcastic wit across the literature.

Sound good? Let's dive in.

'Deadpool' Credit: 20th Century Studios

What Is Sarcasm? Definition and Examples for Writers

The way you say something matters. You're trying to convey emotions and tone and even attitude. So how can you bundle in snark and a little bit of wit all at once? The definition should help.

"Sarcasm" Definition

Sarcasm is the cutting use of words. It can be done with humor or to make fun of something or someone. While not necessarily ironic, it can show ambivalence toward a subject.

Sarcasm comes from the Greek words “sark” which means “flesh,” and “asmos” meaning “to tear or rip.”

So it literally means “tearing flesh.” That is brutal.

"Sarcastic" Definition

The meaning of sarcastic is a word that mocks or shows contempt toward someone or something.

'Mean Girls' Credit: Paramount Pictures

What Is the Opposite of Sarcasm?

The opposite of sarcasm is sincerity, or meaning exactly what is said. Sincerity conveys complete belief in the words coming out of someone's mouth or written on the page.

Sarcasm can mean the opposite. Its words mock or lampoon the point.

Irony vs. Sarcasm

One eternal debate is what the difference is between irony and sarcasm.

Well, verbal irony is lines given that directly contradict what we see or know to be true. A lot of times, these can be sarcastic comments, but they're not always supposed to be mean or snippy. Sometimes these are self-deprecating or lines that one character believes, but the audience knows there's humor behind them.

Verbal irony is encapsulated in the use of words to mean something different than what they appear to mean.

While all sarcasm is verbal irony, not all verbal irony is sarcastic. Sarcasm is utilized to mock someone or something.

'The Office' Credit: NBC

What Does Sarcasm Say About a Person or Character?

Why are people sarcastic? You have seen these characters before, the ones with the form of expression that teases and tears people down. We usually see this in comedic relief or maybe in the profoundly insecure.

Sarcasm can say a lot about a person. It might mean they are afraid of being sincere, or it might mean they're kind of a dick. These forms of expression can tell us a lot about a character. As writers, we're the ones who decide what it reveals.

Think about how Chandler Bing in Friends uses it to cover how insecure he is about love and relationships. Or how Felicity Smoak in Arrow uses it to show how she's been underestimated by other people, and thus pushes back with banter.

There's always a layer to the person that explains it all.

'The Return of the Jedi' Credit: Lucasfilm

Sarcasm Examples in Literature

Now that you know the definition of sarcasm, I think we should look at some examples of the technique to see how the masters use it in their writing. First up, I think we should listen to some Shakespeare.

Shakespeare wrote Julius Caesar, which has this sarcastic speech within it:

The noble Brutus

Hath told you Caesar was ambitious:

If it were so, it was a grievous fault,

And grievously hath Caesar answer’d it.

Here, under leave of Brutus and the rest–

For Brutus is an honourable man;

So are they all, all honourable men–

Come I to speak in Caesar’s funeral.

He was my friend, faithful and just to me:

But Brutus says he was ambitious;

And Brutus is an honourable man.

He hath brought many captives home to Rome

Whose ransoms did the general coffers fill:

Did this in Caesar seem ambitious?

When that the poor have cried, Caesar hath wept:

Ambition should be made of sterner stuff:

Yet Brutus says he was ambitious;

And Brutus is an honourable man.



We see that this sarcasm is an example of how Mark Antony would speak at Caesar's funeral. He calls the man who murdered the ruler of Rome "noble" in jest. Not as a serious marker.

One of my favorite novels is Catch-22 by Joseph Heller. In it, we get the idea of an ironic situation, or a "catch-22." We also get this situation where our protagonist, Yossarian, is trying to convey he's not all right, but saying he is. Check it out below.

“Can I do anything at all to help you?” the chaplain asked.

Yossarian shook his head, still grinning. “No, I’m sorry. I have everything I need and I’m quite comfortable. In fact, I’m not even sick.”

“That’s good.”



Summing Up "What Is Sarcasm?"

Hopefully, you learned a lot about the meaning of sarcasm and examples today. At least, you should be able to use sarcasm in a sentence. Whether that's defining it or the tone, that's your choice.

Now it's time to bring those lessons into real life and use them in your writing. Remember, you can tell a lot about a character or person by the way they speak. Don't be afraid to employ those layers to create memorable lines and sentences that keep people on the edge of their seats and smiling.

Be as humorously sarcastic as you can and push the boundaries on where the story can take the reader.

Go get back to work!