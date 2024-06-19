Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Secures U.S. Distribution
Lionsgate will release the auteur's new film.
According to The Wrap, Megalopolis has finally secured distribution in the United States.
Lionsgate announced on Monday that it will release Francis Ford Coppola's self-financed epic in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on September 27, 2024.
We don't have information yet on how much money has been promised, but after the movie made headlines at Cannes, it feels like Lionsgate is taking a chance at awards success and ride word of mouth to profitability.
This has given me a lot of hope for the future of cinema, especially if this movie makes money.
In an era dominated by franchises and sequels, the release of a big-budget, original epic like Megalopolis demonstrates a commitment to unique storytelling and artistic vision. This could encourage more filmmakers to pursue ambitious, non-franchise projects.
Along with that, I find myself incredibly happy for Francis Ford Coppola.
He is a legendary filmmaker with a proven track record of critical and commercial success. The release of marks a significant moment in his career, as it represents a passion project he has been developing for many years and the reward for betting on himself.
