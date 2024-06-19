According to The Wrap, Megalopolis has finally secured distribution in the United States.

Lionsgate announced on Monday that it will release Francis Ford Coppola's self-financed epic in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on September 27, 2024.

Megalopolis - Teaser Trailer www.youtube.com

We don't have information yet on how much money has been promised, but after the movie made headlines at Cannes, it feels like Lionsgate is taking a chance at awards success and ride word of mouth to profitability.

This has given me a lot of hope for the future of cinema, especially if this movie makes money.

In an era dominated by franchises and sequels, the release of a big-budget, original epic like Megalopolis demonstrates a commitment to unique storytelling and artistic vision. This could encourage more filmmakers to pursue ambitious, non-franchise projects.

Along with that, I find myself incredibly happy for Francis Ford Coppola.

He is a legendary filmmaker with a proven track record of critical and commercial success. The release of marks a significant moment in his career, as it represents a passion project he has been developing for many years and the reward for betting on himself.

Let me know what you think in the comments.