What film festivals are worth submitting your projects to? Which festivals are legitimate and which ones are scams out for your money? Is it possible to find like-minded creatives to collaborate with, outside of places like L.A. and New York?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and guest Amy Dotson discuss:

  • Figure out what you want to get out of a festival.
  • Reasons why small festivals are awesome.
  • Things to consider when vetting festivals.
  • What Amy learned interning at Pee-wee’s Playhouse.
  • Telling your unique story in only one paragraph.
  • Why you need to constantly update your bio.
  • Moving from New York City to Portland.
  • Thinking about cinematic storytelling in new ways.
  • Collaborations between local artists and big household names.
  • How the Portland Art Museum honors multi-faceted creatives.

Mentioned

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

