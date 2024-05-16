What film festivals are worth submitting your projects to? Which festivals are legitimate and which ones are scams out for your money? Is it possible to find like-minded creatives to collaborate with, outside of places like L.A. and New York?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and guest Amy Dotson discuss: Figure out what you want to get out of a festival.

Reasons why small festivals are awesome.

Things to consider when vetting festivals.

What Amy learned interning at Pee-wee’s Playhouse.

Telling your unique story in only one paragraph.

Why you need to constantly update your bio.

Moving from New York City to Portland.

Thinking about cinematic storytelling in new ways.

Collaborations between local artists and big household names.

How the Portland Art Museum honors multi-faceted creatives. Mentioned How To Spend $10,000 on Film Festival Submissions…

Portland Art Museum

PAM CUT Sustainability Labs

PAM CUT Tomorrow Theater

