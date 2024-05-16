What film festivals are worth submitting your projects to? Which festivals are legitimate and which ones are scams out for your money? Is it possible to find like-minded creatives to collaborate with, outside of places like L.A. and New York?
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and guest Amy Dotson discuss:
Figure out what you want to get out of a festival.
Reasons why small festivals are awesome.
Things to consider when vetting festivals.
What Amy learned interning at Pee-wee’s Playhouse.
Telling your unique story in only one paragraph.
Why you need to constantly update your bio.
Moving from New York City to Portland.
Thinking about cinematic storytelling in new ways.
Collaborations between local artists and big household names.
How the Portland Art Museum honors multi-faceted creatives.
Whether you’re new to video editing or have years of experience creating videos for film, TV, social media, and more, video editing templates are powerful tools that can help you quickly create stylish videos that look the way you want.
This post was written by Adobe Stock and originally appeared on the Adobe blog on March 25th, 2024.
What is a template in video editing?
Whether you’re new to video editing or have years of experience creating videos for film, TV, social media, and more, video editing templates are powerful tools that can help you quickly create stylish videos that look the way you want.
Think of video templates as shortcuts in your creative process. Your videos almost always need to include elements like intros and outros, transitions, and visual effects. But rather than painstakingly creating these elements from scratch each time you work on a new project, you can browse Adobe Stock to find pre-built options that will save you time.
When you find a MOGRT template you like, all you have to do is download it and drop it onto your video editing timeline to incorporate it into your project. With Premiere Pro and After Effects templates, you can simply download the project files and open them in their respective apps to begin working with them.
Use Adobe Stock templates as a starting point
As a creator with a unique vision for each video you make, you might balk at the idea of incorporating pre-built content into your productions. However, MOGRT files offer the ability to customize a predetermined set of elements for a faster workflow, and Adobe Stock, Premiere Pro and After Effects video editing templates are fully customizable for more control of your final project.
You’re free to adjust all the details — colors, lighting, fonts, textures, effects, pacing, and more — to suit the look and feel of your projects. And even when you customize video editing templates, you’ll still save time compared to how long it would take to create the same elements from scratch.
Add professional polish with Premiere Pro video editing templates
Premiere Pro is the Adobe Creative Cloud app that delivers industry-standard video editing tools. It has everything you need to edit and trim footage, correct color, adjust audio, and mix music. It also lets you add titles, transitions, and effects to enhance and propel your stories.
Create some sizzle with eye-catching After Effects video editing templates
After Effects is the industry-standard app for creating motion graphics and visual effects. You can use it to animate text and characters, make objects disappear, control the weather onscreen, and much more.
They span titles, backgrounds, slideshows, overlays, and more, and they offer a range of looks, from sweeping and cinematic to glitchy and retro. And remember — you can edit them in Premiere Pro to perfectly fit your stories, styles, and moods.
Get creating with Adobe Stock multi-asset subscriptions
Sarting at just US$29.99/ month, our multi-asset subscriptions are tailored to meet various creative needs, giving you access to millions of images, videos (now including 4K), music tracks, video and design templates, vectors, and more. All these assets are available in one place and easily accessible from within Adobe Creative Cloud apps, all in one place.