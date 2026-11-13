You wouldn’t think the worlds of long-distance runners and videographers overlap much, but in today’s easy content-creation economy, where anyone can be a filmmaker, videographer, or creator, it’s not surprising.

Whether you're into running or other outdoor adventure pastimes, this new Go Front Pack from Moment takes some of the performance gear technology developed for runners and the like and adapts it for your smartphone and compact filmmaking gear.

Let’s look at the Moment Go Front Pack and see what it could offer for your on-the-run projects.

The Moment Go Front Pack Credit: Moment Featuring a design the company says is “inspired by hydration and running vests,” this new front pack from Moment aims to keep your phone, lenses, filters, and cables up front and ready in a secure way that doesn’t bounce as you move. The goal here is security and quick access, as the front pocket can store your phone with a lens on the exterior in a spot that's easy to grab and use at a moment's notice. The rest of the pack has a Work Station main compartment that opens wide and has side gussets to keep everything in place. There are also stashable wings that can provide a body-wrapping fit over either shoulder, as well as a removable three-point strap for added stability.

Price and Availability Credit: Moment The whole pack is further reinforced with stretch mesh pockets to keep stored items in place, and the LightWeave ripstop material is PFAS-free and has a DWR coating for lightweight, weatherproof protection without bulk. The Moment Go Front Pack is set to come in two sizes: small (1L) and big (2L). Here are the specs and purchase options for the smaller size. Quick Access Front Phone Pocket

Stashable Wings for Body-Wrapping Fit

Removable 3-Point Strap

No-Bounce Interior Organization

Weatherproof Ripstop Construction