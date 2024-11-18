Aaron Erol Ozlevi is an acclaimed director celebrated for his multicultural storytelling. Born in Turkey to a Spanish-speaking household, Aaron brings a distinctive perspective to his work, enriched by his diverse cultural heritage.

In this in-depth conversation, we explore Aaron's award-winning film, Exile, which has captivated audiences and critics worldwide. The film has garnered numerous accolades, including Best Feature Film at the Niagara Canada International Film Festival and an Award of Excellence Special Mention in the IndieFEST Film Awards.

Aaron delves into the complexities of portraying the cultural and historical context of 1955 Istanbul, highlighting the challenges he faced in capturing both the authenticity and emotional depth of the era. His extensive experience, directing over 100 episodes of television and multiple feature films, has honed his ability to manage complex narratives and large-scale productions.

Editor's note: the following interview is edited for length and clarity.





NFS: Can you describe the challenges you faced in accurately portraying the cultural and historical context of 1955 Istanbul?

Aaron Erol Ozlevi: The biggest challenge in portraying the cultural and historical context of the Istanbul pogrom was ensuring authenticity. The events are still sensitive for many communities, so it was crucial to capture not only the historical facts but also the emotional and social landscape of the time.

My background, being born in Turkey to a Spanish-speaking household, gave me a unique perspective on how these cultural intersections could be portrayed. I also worked closely with cultural advisors to ensure accuracy in the depiction. Striking a balance between the visual representation of the period and the emotional depth of the characters was key, allowing the audience to connect with both the historical events and the personal struggles unfolding within them.

NFS: How did your previous experience directing on TV shows and feature films prepare you for directing a film like Exile?

Ozlevi: Directing over 100 episodes of TV shows, commercials, and feature films provided me with invaluable experience in managing complex narratives and large-scale productions for Exile. My experience directing TV pilots and hit shows taught me to work efficiently, handle tight schedules, and manage diverse creative teams.

My commercial work for global brands helped me develop a keen eye for impressive visuals. My previous feature films became a box office success and allowed me to dive deep into character development and storytelling. For Exile, I combined all of these skills—keeping the production on track while making sure every detail of the character arcs and historical context was executed with precision and depth.

NFS: As a director, how do you handle sensitive topics such as cultural conflict and social justice?

Ozlevi: Handling sensitive topics like cultural conflict requires empathy and research. It’s important to approach these subjects with respect, ensuring that all voices and perspectives are accurately represented. My goal is not just to tell a story, but to spark conversation and reflection. I try to create a space where the audience can engage with these topics emotionally and intellectually without feeling like they’re being preached to. I also ensure that my cast and crew feel supported when dealing with difficult subjects, allowing them to bring authenticity to their performances.



Aaron Erol Ozlevi

NFS: How did your upbringing and background influence your storytelling style?

Ozlevi: Growing up in a multicultural environment, with exposure to various languages, cultures, and traditions, has deeply influenced my storytelling style. I’ve always been drawn to stories that explore identity, displacement, and belonging. These are universal themes that resonate with me personally, and I try to bring that sense of complexity and nuance to my films. My background allows me to see stories from multiple perspectives, which I think makes my work more layered and emotionally rich.

NFS: Can you share any particular scenes from Exile that were especially meaningful or rewarding to direct?

Ozlevi: One of the most meaningful scenes for me was when one of the lead characters, the young Turkish man and lover of the Greek businessman’s daughter, swims across the river to return money to the Greek family. This scene represented the complex relationship between the two families, as their personal and cultural struggles intersected with the historical events of the expulsion. As a director, balancing personal pain with larger cultural forces is something I’ve developed over my career, and this scene epitomized that challenge.

Another scene that stands out is a quiet moment between the father and his daughter, where no words are spoken, yet so much is communicated through their body language and subtle expressions. It’s a powerful representation of love and loss, capturing the deep emotional currents running beneath the surface of their relationship.

NFS: What impact do you hope Exile will have on audiences, both in Turkey and internationally?

Ozlevi: I hope Exile will spark a conversation about the enduring effects of cultural conflict and displacement, not just in Turkey but globally. Having lived and worked in multiple cultural environments, my goal with this film was to present these issues in a way that resonates with modern audiences. Films like Exile allow us to reflect on historical events, but they also mirror contemporary issues.

Winning the Best Feature Film award at multiple International Film Festivals and seeing Exile selected for numerous prestigious festivals has shown me that audiences are ready to engage with these conversations on a deep level.

NFS: Has directing on Exile taught you anything new? Do you have any big takeaways from your experience with the film?



Ozlevi: Directing Exile reminded me of the power of storytelling to create empathy and bridge cultural divides. One of my biggest takeaways from the experience was learning how to balance the personal with the political. The film deals with a large-scale historical event, but it’s the intimate human stories that carry the emotional weight. This balance between the personal and the historical was a challenge, but it also taught me that both elements need to coexist for a story like this to truly resonate.

If I could direct a film in another historical period, I would choose the late 1492 Spanish Inquisition, when Jewish citizens of Spain were exiled, and many migrated to the Ottoman Empire. Growing up in a Spanish-speaking household in Turkey, I have a deep connection to this history. This period is rich with dramatic tension—a time of cultural transition, religious persecution, and political upheaval. The expulsion of Sephardic Jews from Spain and their arrival in the Ottoman Empire brought profound changes to both societies, and Sultan Bayezid II’s welcoming of these exiles contributed to the empire’s cultural and economic growth. It’s a story of resilience, identity, and transformation, with themes that resonate deeply with modern audiences.