Many horror films have been known to have large body counts, be blood-soaked and have some sort of sadistic killer or force taunting victims.

Fans of the genre know what they are seeing isn’t real, so it’s fun to be transported into a realm of terror for a few hours. Sometimes another approach to horror can also be entertaining; instead of leaving the theater exhausted from what you just witnessed, what if you were happy?

This was Shihan Van Clief’s idea for his debut feature, My First Horror Film, for which Epic Pictures’ horror label, DREAD, recently distributed.

He explains, “I think anytime you have an opportunity to try something different; why not? I really loved Martyrs; but I felt terrible after watching it. It was like a dark cloud followed me around for some time. That movie could mess your day up. And I wanted to see if the opposite could be done.”

He also liked the no blood approach. “I don’t know if having a lot of blood in my film was necessary. The first Halloween wasn’t a blood-soaked film, but it’s no less scary. The Others or A Quiet Place didn’t have blood, but were still scary films.”

Shihan talks about these topics, representation in film and much more in the below Q&A.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Editor's note: the following interview is edited for length and clarity.

No Film School: Can you discuss your journey of becoming a filmmaker and what made you want to get into the business?

Shihan Van Clief: It was definitely a long journey. I’ve always loved film. When I was a kid, my father used to take me to the movies all the time and with him being a single father, he took me to every film he was interested in. From Jaws 2 to The Thing to The Boogens if it was out and he wanted to see it, I saw it as well and it kind of became a way to bond with him.

I wanted to get in the business when I got a chance to visit my first film set back in 1984 when he choreographed a cult classic film titled The Last Dragon. Watching how movies were made was super inspiring and from that moment on I had the bug. But, it wasn’t until much later that I made a real effort to make it happen. A few years ago, I directed a commercial campaign, and I loved that process so much it made me seek out other opportunities to do it again and I did. I wound up directing a television special, a short film and then, My First Horror Film.

NFS: You are both the writer and director of My First Horror Film. How did the idea for the film come about?

Van Clief: The idea came about after a conversation with my friend Charles. He challenged me and I love a good challenge.

He said, “You know you’re a snob. And if you’re a snob who never creates anything for others to judge, then you’re basically just an asshole.” And that was the moment I set out to create the film.

I also remember seeing an interview on television where an actress discussed the sacrifice actors make just for the chance to be seen and she mentioned how actors could be told to show up in a back alley and asked to get in a van to a set and most struggling actors would do it. And I loved that.

NFS: My First Horror Film is your first feature to direct. What did you do to prepare for this task?

Van Clief: To prepare for my first feature, I rewatched some older films. I watched Halloween and Friday the 13th, even Critters and I paid attention to what drew me to the story. It was the actors.

I liked the characters and wanted to see them through the shit they were being put through. I studied films like Return of the Living Dead and how humor had been injected into the story to appeal to folks who may not necessarily lean towards horror as their go-to genre.

'My First Horror Film' Basco House

NFS: What surprised you the most when production started?

Van Clief: I was surprised with how many folks believed in the story I was attempting to tell and how committed they were to making my story come alive. It was a really humbling experience. Everyone involved in the project gave just as much effort as I gave and that was a total surprise. Not that I expected the actors and crew not to care, but to care as much as me.

That was the biggest surprise of all.

'My First Horror Film' Basco House

NFS: Were there any films that you took inspiration from for My first Horror Film?

Van Clief: I would definitely say I was inspired by Halloween, Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Blair Witch Project. Halloween, for the lack of blood didn’t make the kills any less effective. Friday the 13th for its use of the first person POV and Blair Witch for its commitment to the found footage concept. There were so many others, but those were at the top of the list.

NFS: My First Horror Film creates a rare opportunity to exit a horror film feeling good. Can you talk about why this was important to you?

Van Clief: I think anytime you have an opportunity to try something different; why not? I really loved Martyrs; but I felt terrible after watching it. It was like a dark cloud followed me around for some time. That movie could mess your day up. And I wanted to see if the opposite could be done.

Shihan Van Clief Basco House

NFS: With My First Horror Film, you aimed to highlight the importance of representation in driving the story forward, not just with showcasing leads of color but also by sparking dialogue about race without being heavy handed. What are some of the conversations you hope to start with the film?

Van Clief: I want to continue conversations about why people continue to put themselves in bad situations knowing things won’t end well. Why are the choices characters make in films so convenient? How do they not have friends that will keep them from making horrible decisions? Does the Black Guy really need to die first? Do they need to die at all? What hole does that fill in audience members? Who makes these decisions?

I’d like to folks to have conversations about the decisions our characters make and why they make them even after discussing why they should or shouldn’t make the decisions they made. I’d like to people to think about what makes a situation scary.

NFS: You made the conscious decision to not have any blood in My Favorite Horror Film, even though people get killed. Why?

Van Clief: I don’t know if having a lot of blood in my film was necessary. The first Halloween isn’t blood-soaked film, but it’s no less scary. The Others or A Quiet Place didn’t have blood, but were still scary films. And I guess I’d be lying if I didn’t mention how budget constraints played a small role in that decision as well. Shit, who knows? Maybe my next film will provide me with a budget that allows me to soak everyone killed in blood.

'My First Horror Film' Basco House

NFS: Is your next film going to be in the horror genre? Or is there another type of film you would like to make?

Van Clief: My preference would be for my next film to be a thriller. Then, a drama. Then, an action film. I want to push myself to see what I’m capable of creating when given the chance. Horror will always be a genre I love, but I’d like to explore as many as I can.