Kicking off IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands with a bang Blackmagic Design has rolled out a couple of significant announcements about their latest cinema cameras. The PYXIS in particular has been of interest to all types of film and video pros since its announcement at NAB this year, so it’s exciting to see that Blackmagic is doubling down on it already by announcing a versatile new 5” HDR touchscreen monitor to help add full camera control for the PYXIS.

Let’s look at this new PYXIS monitor and explore what it can bring to the table for anyone interested in shooting with one of Blackmagic’s more exciting new cinema cameras.

Introducing the Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor Featuring a large 5″ LCD touchscreen this new Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor should be perfect to use as a viewfinder for easier focusing and framing. The PYXIS add-on monitor can also be used as an assist station so your crew will be able to frame and monitor shots from any position on set. The new monitor will feature a bright 1500 nit high brightness screen which will also include a removable sunshade that also folds up to protect the monitor when not in use or when traveling. The PYXIS monitor also includes three customizable (and easy-to-find) buttons for quick access to zebra, focus assist, and false color plus other commands.

An Extension of the PYXIS Camera images.blackmagicdesign.com Blackmagic is really marketing this monitor not just as a regular external monitor option but as more of an extension of the PYXIS—which should help shooters make the most out of the PYXIS’ full-frame 6K sensor and wide 13-stop dynamic range. “Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is more than just an external monitor, it’s an extension of the camera with full camera control that you can place almost anywhere. We want a camera that’s as riggable as the Blackmagic PYXIS to have really flexible high end accessories. Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is perfectly integrated into the design of the camera, but also works well with our high end Blackmagic URSA Cine cameras. We think customers are going to love how flexible the Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is and we can’t wait to see how they use it!” — Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. Overall it should provide an additional monitoring and camera control option that can be mounted almost anywhere, so it should be a great option to consider when rigging or when accessories block your access to Blackmagic PYXIS’ internal display.