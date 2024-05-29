Everyone I know out here has a different breaking-in story. Mine was via the Black List website but I have a lot of friends who came into Hollywood via various writing programs.

One of the best programs was NBC's Writer's on the Verge, which has now changed into the 'Launch' program.

NBCUniversal's premier TV Writers Program is designed to cultivate the next generation of showrunners and storytellers. The program champions emerging episodic television writers whose unique perspectives and experiences enrich the writers' room.

Over eight months, participants develop an original pilot, retaining full rights, while receiving mentorship from NBCUniversal programming executives. They also attend weekly workshops to hone their creative, professional, and industry-specific skills. This immersive experience includes building relationships with network executives, showrunners, agents, and managers.

Upon completion, writers are considered for staff writer positions across NBCU Television and Streaming, as well as Universal Studio Group series.

Sound like a good gig?

Check out the application website and the FAQ page for eligibility.

Applications will open June 3, 2024 and will close at midnight on June 23, 2024.

Targeted Program Launch is January 2025. Good luck!