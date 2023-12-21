A Shocking Netflix Dump, Plus Lessons From Our Fav Holiday Flicks
Get in the spirit with an extensive talk about the reason for the season: streaming residuals.
CREDIT: Netflix
Dec 21, 2023
Netflix delivered your Christmas gift early this year! For the first time ever, the platform just released all of its streaming data! This “data dump” is beneficial for many in the industry, and it seems we will be getting more of these gifts in the foreseeable future.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, Ryan Koo and writer Amanda Barnes discuss:
- The streaming data that was recently released by Netflix
- The metric Netflix used in ranking its shows and movies
- Observations we have been making since the data dump
- Using the data as a negotiation talking point for future films
- How to avoid chasing others and instead attract attention
- Borrowing lines and ideas from our favorite holiday movies
- How to respond when you receive shitty notes
- The blessings and curses of being a writer
- The concessions you make as an indie filmmaker
- Handling heavy themes by wrapping them in joy and humor
Mentioned:
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.