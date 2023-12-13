This is a huge story, so I'll just cut to the chase; the notoriously secretive Netflix has published all their streaming numbers for the public to see.

Netflix is a streaming giant that got a huge head start on the content library before everyone else was able to get involved. They have over 200 million subscribers and have not really told people what those subscribers watch.

Transparency became the buzz word of the year when both SAG and the WGA asked for more of it in their contacts, so they could be paid when their shows were popular.

Now, right before the holiday break, Netflix has answered this call and put everything out into the world.

You can visit this site to see the full engagement report, but we'll go into details below.

Who's Watching What on Netflix? The headline is that to provide more transparency, Netflix will publish a What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report twice a year. They're going to cover: Hours viewed for every title — original and licensed — watched for over 50,000 hours.

The premiere date for any Netflix TV series or film; and

Whether a title was available globally. The report will cover 18,000 titles and represent 99% of all viewing on the streamer. The streamer says, "Success on Netflix comes in all shapes and sizes, and is not determined by hours viewed alone. We have enormously successful movies and TV shows with both lower and higher hours viewed. It’s all about whether a movie or TV show thrilled its audience — and the size of that audience relative to the economics of the title; and to compare between titles it’s best to use our weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, which take into account run times and premiere dates."

The Netflix Engagement Report Netflix The engagement report is really eye-opening when it comes to what people are watching. Before we get started, huge shoutout to Netflix founder, Ryan Koo, whose Netflix movie Amateur was viewed over 4 million hours, more than , more recent releases like I Think You Should Leave, Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat, Entergalactic, and Tiger King 2. But right at the top of the list, with over eight hundred million hours of view time is The Night Agent, with Ginny and Georgia, The Glory, and Wednesday right behind i nthe hundreds of millions. There is palpable enthusiasm for non-English stories, which generated 30% of all viewing on the streamer. This is a big win for actors, writers, and directors negotiating their next deals, but also for people looking to pitch ideas that may have crossover for their most popular titles. It also shows just how far ahead of other places Netflix is when it comes to viewing hours.

In conclusion, Netflix's unprecedented decision to unveil its streaming data marks a significant shift in the streaming industry's approach to transparency and customer insight.

This groundbreaking move provides a clearer picture of global viewing trends and sets a new standard for data sharing in the digital age.

As analysts and viewers alike delve into the wealth of information now at their fingertips, the implications for future content creation, marketing strategies, and consumer preferences are immense.

Check out the report and let me know what you think in the comments.