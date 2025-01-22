Fresh off just announcing almost 19 million new subscribers, Netflix is coming back for your wallet with a substantial price increase.

The standard monthly membership without ads will go from $15.49 to $17.99, and an account with ads will rise a dollar to $7.99.

The premium tier with 4K video, will increase two dollars to $24.99.

These are the first price rises since 2022. But they come along with the company increasing profitability and users.

So, why now?

Let's dive in.

Netflix Keeps Raising Prices In terms of the streaming wars, Netflix is pulverizing the competition. They estimate that there are over 300 million subscribers across the globe, and that number is always growing. When it comes to their stock, they just hit a yearly high of $999 per share. CNN is reporting all this as Netflix continues to exceed expectations. In a letter to its investors, Netflix said, “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix.” Even as Netflix is on top, they're not getting complacent. The money they make from rising prices is going back into the service. CEO Ted Sarandos doubled down, telling people, “Even in an amazing quarter where we had three huge live events — we had an incredible fight, two NFL games — we had one of our biggest TV series ever in Squid Game season two, all very successful events and titles that we are thrilled about,” he continued, “If there was a path where we could actually make the economics work, for both us and the league, we certainly would explore. But, right now, we believe that the live events business is where we really want to be, and sports is a very important part of that, but it is a part of that expansion.” So, the whole service is looking to expand even more to get that subscriber base higher. In this kind of business, you do have to spend a lot of money to get things people want to watch. Netflix has always prioritized movies and TV, but recently we can see they've gotten into games, live events, and live sports. Seeing how they took over the NFL on Christmas and how they drew in so many eyeballs with the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight, it's easy to see why Netflix is excited about the future in these areas. Prices rising can be very frustrating, but I am looking at it as a greenlight for Netflix to start reading and buying material. It means they have money and want to get new eyeballs. It means they may be taking chances. And with all these new subscribers, you could become the hit show they've been waiting to see.

When stocks reach those kinds of highs, it can feel annoying that prices go up with them, but at the end of the day, if you want to make shows or movies in Hollywood, you need to understand the business side of art and commerce as well.

Let me know what you think in the comments.