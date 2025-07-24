Last week, I covered the new Global Screenwriting Contest Hub from Stage 32, which is meant to be a haven for writers who used Coverfly. But now they've taken steps to just completely replace what writers lost after the platform shuttered.

Let's dig into this.

Stage 32's Updates

In a significant move for online filmmaking and screenwriting communities, Stage 32 has announced two major new features to their site: an exclusive Executive Portal Matchmaking Integration and a profile import option for former users of the recently closed Coverfly platform.

For the many screenwriters impacted by the shutdown of Coverfly, Stage 32 is offering a direct way to transfer their creative portfolio. With a single click, former Coverfly members can now import their scripts, loglines, awards, and Red List rankings directly to their Stage 32 profiles.

This ensures that years of recognized work and achievements are not lost and can be combined with new accolades earned on Stage 32.

That sort of helps justify the money these people spent on Coverfly — it's not a total loss, because their laurels and contest wins have a new home to be showcased for agents, managers, and producers.

Here's what the dashboard looks like:

Credit: Stage 32

The new Executive Portal Matchmaking Integration aims to streamline the discovery process for both creatives and decision-makers.

This feature will highlight promising screenwriters, filmmakers, and producers to the 3,000 executives working with Stage 32.

Credit: Stage 32

The portal will showcase top-ranked scripts, projects with high contest placements, and writers who have received a "double recommend" status from executives—meaning both the script and the writer have been endorsed.

All imported Coverfly data, including Red List rankings, will also be integrated into this new system.

For more information on these new features, visit Stage 32's website.

