Aputure has expanded its acclaimed INFINIBAR family with the introduction of the INFINIBAR PB6 4-Light Kit, a compact and versatile lighting system designed for filmmakers and content creators.

This kit features four INFINIBAR PB6 LED pixel bars, each equipped with 48 pixels, delivering a rich spectrum of colors and dynamic lighting effects. The unique end-to-end connection design allows for seamless expansion of the light source, creating extended illumination without visible gaps.



Let's dive into it below.

The INFINIBAR PB6 4-Light Kit Is Awesome NFINIBAR PB6 4-Light Kit Aputure Aputure has expanded their popular INFINIBAR line with the introduction of compact, travel-friendly 2- and 4-foot kits, ideal for individual creators and smaller production teams. These new kits offer a much lighter alternative to the original 8-Light Kits. Key features: Portability: Each kit comes in a durable rolling hard case for easy transport.

Each kit comes in a durable rolling hard case for easy transport. Complete Accessories: Kits include essential items like DC male-to-male power cables and light control grids for versatile setup and control.

Kits include essential items like DC male-to-male power cables and light control grids for versatile setup and control. Enhanced Power: A 330W Power Adapter is included, allowing for simultaneous charging of all fixtures. Aputure has also unveiled a range of new INFINIBAR accessories, such as Passive Connectors, a Collapsible Tripod Base, a Battery Power Station, a Tilting Mounting Bracket, and a 330W Power Adapter Kit, further expanding the creative possibilities for users. Tech Specs: 4-Light Kit of 2ft (60cm) 14W RGBWW Full Color LED Pixel Bars

(60cm) 48 Individual Pixels (Lighting Zones)

(Lighting Zones) Infinite Blending Design to Reduce Visible Gaps When Connecting Multiple Lights

to Reduce Visible Gaps When Connecting Multiple Lights All New Protective Hard Case Design for Easy Transportation

for Easy Transportation Approx. 100 Min Battery Life at Max Output (29.6Wh)

Let me know what you think in the comments.