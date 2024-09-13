Ever since Nikon acquired RED back in March of this year, we’ve all been anxiously waiting to see what this acquisition will ultimately mean for both brands. And while there haven’t been too many announcements as of yet, we’ve known that collaborations are going to happen.

One of the first—and more notable—partnerships of Nikon and RED Digital Cinema technologies is finally here. Nikon has announced that they are releasing free N-log LUTs based on RED DSCM3 cameras.

These LUTs are optimized for N-log footage and can be used for on-set monitoring as well as all of your creative color grading needs. Let’s take a look at these new RED N-log LUTs and explore how you can try them out yourself today.

RED N-Log LUTs Billed by Nikon as a new way to add cinematic color from set to edit, these new creative LUT files can be applied on set and with an external monitor or in post-production with your editing and color grading software to give your Nikon N-log footage classic film looks with these four RED LUTs. Undoubtedly inspired by RED’s color science, these four LUTs should be compatible with all Nikon cameras that feature N-Log recording and will include the following: Achromic

Film Bias

Film Bias Bleach Bypass

Film Bias Offset

If you'd like to check the LUTs out yourself (as well as view some more side-by-side comparisons) plus download the LUTs today, check them out here on Nikon's website

