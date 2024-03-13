While we might have to wait a bit longer to get more details about how the massive news of Nikon acquiring RED Digital Cinema camera might ultimately shake up the two companies, it’s nice to see that Nikon does not intend to ignore its current camera arsenal.

The Nikon Z9 is set to get some major improvements with its latest firmware update version 5.0, including better auto-capture, more picture controls, some helpful remote shooting upgrades, and plenty more. Let’s take a look at everything new coming to the Nikon Z9 and see how it might change your opinion of this flagship Nikon Z9 camera.

The Nikon Z9 Designed to deliver speed, image quality, and super-connectivity, the Nikon Z9 is the brand’s professional-grade camera characterized most precisely by its newly (at the time) developed sensor. It also boasts high-resolution 8K video recording and some advanced AF performance that helps it stand out as an appealing hybrid option for both photographers and professional filmmakers. As we covered when it first came out, the Nikon Z9 already received a major update with firmware version 2.0 where it was upgraded to be able to add internal 12-bit raw recording at up to 8.3K 60p in the N-RAW format, as well as support for ProRes RAW recording. This RAW recording offers greater tonal and color latitude and can improve dynamic range, benefitting color grading needs and post-production flexibility. The Z9 was also upgraded to use Nikon's raw recording format (N-RAW) which offers impressively small file sizes compared to other raw formats, plus the ability to create MP4 proxies for more efficient previewing or transferring.

Nikon Z9 Firmware Version 5.0 This latest update should kick the camera’s performance up a notch with some notable updates for both photo and video capabilities. The biggest improvements might be the following: Auto capture remote shooting enhancements: you can set a start date, time, and duration to preserve battery life. Furthermore, more frame rate options include C15 and C60, capture in DX crop mode, and more.

More portrait features and picture controls: portrait Impression balance and skin softening, plus additional picture controls: rich tone portrait, flat monochrome, and deep tone monochrome.

Separate shooting banks for video: separate from photography settings, you can recall resolution and frame rate combinations, RAW settings, file types, and more.

More functions for Fn buttons: there are now assignable functions for focus position, skin softening, portrait impression balance, AF-area mode, playback speed, retouch items (like RAW processing and trim), and more.

It is now possible to fine-tune fast shutter speed and create four presets to prevent banding from LED lights—for example, 1/1919.1s instead of 1/2000s.

The focus point border thickness can be adjusted for better visibility.

Control playback speed: 1/2x or 1/4x speed for video – (5 fps, 15 fps, or 30 fps), and for stills. Plus some helpful updates for video recording specifically that changed up some workflows and functions from version 4.1 to 5.0 Nikon Z9 Auto-Capture Nikon