As AI continues to forge ahead at full speed, industries and institutions are doing their best to embrace and keep up with these new technologies. And despite a growing sense of concern and distrust by many film and video pros regarding how these different AI models train their algorithms, more big names continue to explore how they can be a part of the AI video revolution.

The latest news is that the NYU Tisch School of the Arts, which offers one of the most prestigious film and television programs in the country, is partnering with Runway to incorporate the company’s AI video tools into their Masters of Professional Studies in Virtual Production program as part of a new course offered during the 2025 spring semester.

What’s more, this program will take place in the Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center at NYU and might be one of the more symbolic moments in AI’s battle for cinematic acceptance. Here’s what you need to know about the course and its future at NYU.

Special Topics in Virtual Production The course in question is set to be titled “Special Topics in Virtual Production” and will give students access to Runway’s suite of AI video tools. The goal is to empower students to explore how generative AI can be integrated into various parts of the filmmaking process including, but not limited to, concepting and previsualization of the students’ final theses and personal work. The Special Topics in Virtual Production course will be held at the newly opened Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center from January 2025 through May 2025, and Runway and NYU report that the course will be taught by Leilanni Todd, an award-winning artist and member of Runway’s Creative Partners Program . Overall, this new course aims to arm students with Runway’s state-of-the-art technology and will prepare them for both their filmmaking careers as well as technological shifts that will continue to shape an evolving film and entertainment industry. Runway for Educators Runway