In gearing up for IBC 2025, where Panasonic plans to show off these innovations, the company has made two major announcements in the world of broadcast studio cameras. The first is that Panasonic is unveiling the AK-UBX100, a next-generation 4K box-style multi-purpose camera designed to give broadcasters, houses of worship, live event producers, and content creators a new level of freedom, precision, and consistency for their productions.

The second piece of news here is that Paonasinc is announcing that the world’s first auto-focus (AF) capabilities are coming for 4K studio cameras, which will be available with a new firmware update for the company’s flagship AK-UCX100.

Let’s look at all of this news and see how this could impact the broadcast and live event market.

The New Panasonic AK-UBX100 As we all know, live production is continuing to evolve at a rapid rate with LED walls, immersive projection, sophisticated lighting, and a growing demand for seamless live streaming resources and capabilities. “The UBX100 is a powerful addition to Panasonic’s camera lineup, giving production teams a lightweight, versatile, and IP-friendly tool that delivers consistent quality. Alongside our breakthrough auto-focus for the UCX100, we’re empowering creators to focus less on technical challenges and more on telling their stories.” — Jim Jensen, Senior Product Manager at Panasonic Video and Audio Systems North America. The new Panasonic AK-UBX100 aims to meet these needs by offering creative versatility with a lightweight design that should make it one of the more flexible cameras in its class. Set to share the same platform and 2/3 bayonet lens mount as the previous AK-UCX100 studio camera, this new model will further ensure seamless color matching and unified operability across Panasonic’s ecosystem. Credit: Panasonic