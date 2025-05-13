No, the future isn’t AI, it’s content. And while that probably means the same thing to some brands and creatives out there, for the majority of those in the content creation field, it means that finding new, budget, and creative ways to tell stories is going to be critical in the coming years.

The major camera manufacturers appear to get this as they’re leaning toward developing sophisticated digital cameras that can satisfy the diverse needs of this new generation of creators. The new Panasonic Lumix S1 II is a great example of this push as it is fully designed for hybrid photo and video content creation.

Featuring a 24.1MP partially stacked CMOS sensor, high-speed readout, advanced AI autofocus, and a rich set of pro video tools for various projects, this new Lumix S1 II will also boast 6K 30p Open Gate (3:2) video recording for multi-aspect flexibility.

Let’s look at this new Panasonic Lumix and explore what it can offer for your video and content needs.

Introducing the Panasonic Lumix S1 II Mirrorless Camera Designed for this previously mentioned creator class who demands exceptional quality in both stills and video, the Panasonic Lumix S1 II Mirrorless Camera is set to deliver flagship-level performance in a flexible, full-frame body. Powered by a newly developed 24.1MP partially stacked CMOS sensor, high-speed readout, advanced AI autofocus, and a rich set of pro video tools, the Lumix S1 II will help bridge the gap between professional photo capture and cinematic production. Whether you're in a studio, on location, or shooting handheld, this hybrid camera has been built to adapt, inspire, and deliver in a variety of shooting situations.

Powered by Advanced Sensor Design As mentioned above, at the heart of the S1 II is a new 24.1MP full-frame partially stacked CMOS sensor that will be able to deliver faster readout and exceptional low-light performance than previous Lumix models. This, when coupled with Panasonic's L2 Engine and Dynamic Range Boost technology, will help the camera capture incredibly clean, high-detail images across its ISO range while enabling 96MP handheld high-resolution shooting and HEIF 10-bit file support for enhanced tonal flexibility in stills workflows. For video specifically, the S1 II will further offer some robust video tools, offering a wide range of recording formats and frame rates, all with 10-bit depth and pro-level color tools: 6K 30p Open Gate (3:2) for multi-aspect flexibility

5.1K 60p 4:3 for immersive documentary or social content

C4K and UHD 4K 120p for slow motion and fast action

Oversampled 4K video from full-sensor readout

V-Log and V-Gamut with 13+ stops of dynamic range

Real-Time LUT application for custom looks in-camera

Dynamic Range Boost for improved highlight and shadow detail

Full HDMI output and Frame.io Camera to Cloud support All of these features are squarely aimed at allowing hybrid creators to shoot confidently across cinema, commercial, and digital production environments as a true grab-and-go solution.

Price and Availability Overall, the Panasonic Lumix S1 II looks to be quite promising as an option sitting just above that $3,000 price point range. If you’re curious to learn more, here are the full specs and purchase options. 24.1MP Partially Stacked CMOS Sensor

5.1K 60p Open Gate Recording

High-Resolution Mode for 96MP Images

8.0-Stop 5-Axis I.S. Technology

AFC Burst Shooting up to 70 fps

3" TFT LCD with Static Touch Control

CFx Type B & SD/HC/XC Memory Card Slots

5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth