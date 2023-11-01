A new firmware update has been released for the Panasonic LUMIX GH6 and it's set to drastically improve the autofocusing abilities of the camera when combined with the DJI RS3 Pro gimbal.

Now, of course, this is only really exciting for filmmakers and video professionals who own both of these cameras and devices. But if you do work with these two tools, or at least interested in purchasing or renting them for your next shoot, then this is pretty significant news and something you should consider to get the most out of this camera and gimbal setup.

Let’s take a look at firmware update 2.4 for the Panasonic LUMIX GH6 and explore how you can use the LLiDAR rangefinder to acquire autofocus with the RS3 Pro gimbal.

Panasonic LUMIX GH6 Firmware Update 2.4 Announced as an official partnership just a few months ago, Panasonic and DJI have made quick work of sharing their technology and finding ways to combine their products. This partnership directly led to this new firmware update released for the GH6, and should actually see other partnered updates in the future, too. The LUMIX GH6 firmware update 2.4 will bring LiDAR-based autofocus technology to the GH6 with the help of the DJI RS3 Pro gimbal. When attached to the camera via the USB-C port, the RS3 Pro gimbal will be able to switch to a Tethered mode so that users will be able to control the camera from the gimbal. Once set up, users won’t need to mess with any follow-focus drivers or gears and will be able to let the camera use the power of the lens’ internal motor with the RS3 Pro gimbal’s LiDAR for vastly improved autofocus and range measurement.

LiDAR Rangefinder Autofocus What’s cool about this technology partnership is that you’re really going to be able to get the best out of both worlds. The LUMIX GH6 has proven to be a popular and reliable camera thanks to its fast sensor readouts and internal recording capabilities of 5.7K 30p (or 10-bit 4K 120p). Whereas the DJI RS3 Pro has been a solid gimbal system that makes use of its next-generation ActiveTrack Pro technology which can directly read images from the camera built into the LiDAR Range Finder. The LUMIX GH6 (and other models) has always been a bit suspect with its own autofocus technology, so this new LiDAR-autofocus solution should be well received by any current GH6 owners looking to stay loyal to their preferred camera, yet take a big step forward with their autofocus shooting. This new LUMIX GH6 and DJI RS3 Pro combo should be able to provide much-improved autofocus in a variety of situations including extremely dark environments, but will still be a bit limited in range and lack of true smart features.