Who doesn't love a good starter camera? And these days, there's more of them now than ever before. And what's great about that is that it means that the prices are quite affordable, while the quality is still very high. Who knows if the market will be like this forever, so now is always a good time to invest—especailly if it's your first time buying a camera.

So for today's "Deals of the Week," let's look at three Panasonic Lumix cameras that we feel would be perfectly ideal for those looking to buy their first starter cameras to capture both photo and video either professionally or just for fun. Here are our picks below.

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II With some updated video capabilities and a refined design, the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II provides a professional-quality imaging platform for shooters who demand versatile video and stills capabilities in a single compact camera. Featuring a 20.3MP Live MOS sensor with AR coating, the camera records DCI and UHD 4K with the full sensor area and can output 10-bit 4:2:0 internally up to 60p, or 4:2:2 at 30p. The GH5 II offers unlimited video recording for less downtime when filming, and the camera ships with preinstalled V-Log L for multi-camera recording, making it easy to match the color tone with the footage recorded by other VariCam-series cameras.

Panasonic Lumix S5 Known as a well-rounded, lightweight, and sleek camera option, the Panasonic Lumix S5 meshes capable video and photo capabilities with a portable body design. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor, the S5 is distinguished by its UHD 4K60 10-bit internal recording, Dual Native ISO, and wide 14+-stop dynamic range. Beyond video, it caters to a versatile range of stills applications with 7 fps continuous shooting, ISO 100-51200 native range, and even a 96MP High-Res Shot mode. Regardless if working with photo or video, the S5 maintains a quick and accurate 225-area DFD autofocus system with refined subject tracking, as well as 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization to minimize the appearance of camera shake.

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX Ideally designed for pro content creators needing strong stills, sophisticated video options, and livestreaming functionality, the second-generation Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX Mirrorless Camera is equipped with a host of new features to bring your vision to life. Benefitting from a new sensor design and an updated processing engine with L2 technology, the S5 IIX is the first Lumix camera to offer Phase Hybrid AF for fast and precise autofocusing performance. Making full use of the 24.2MP sensor and enhanced processor, this camera records 6K video for up to 30 minutes, while unlimited 4K video capture is available as well. Optimized for video, the S5 IIX is also equipped with a new Active I.S. system, which supports walking shots to further enhance image stabilization while recording video.

