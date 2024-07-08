Playlabs Workshops is returning for it's annual trip to Yucatán, Mexico offering a creative workshop where you can learn and create innovative stories with some of the greatest filmmakers around. Previous years have welcomed the likes of Abbas Kiarostami, Werner Herzog, and Apitchatpong Weerasethakul, but this year the mentor in question for the Creator Lab is independent maestro Pedro Costa.

Playlabs Workshops have supported a myriad of filmmakers learn from the greats, and even help budding talent develop and produce their work. Ten filmmakers from the bunch will be chosen for Playlabs to help bring their short films all the way from production to color grading. A recent success story was Antonio La Camera's "The Lost Memories of Trees", and won the award for Best Short Film at the Biennal di Venezia, as well as landing a screening at Cannes.

If interested in applying or learning more you can do so at their website here. But hurry! Deadline closes July 10.

“I think that with a few exceptions, it’s very difficult to find in cinema a path, a voice in the first films. for me, the first film is a kind of pagamento, a debt to cinema.” — Pedro Costa

Read below for some more summarized info below:

What: Filmmaking workshop with 50 participants and one master filmmaker

Who: Pedro Costa

Where: Shambalanté, Yucatán, Mexico

When: September 23 to October 3, 2024 (11 days)

Cost: 6.100 euros ($~6,500 USD)

