It's time to light up your Blueberry Pie Candles and cozy up with some sacred text. While there are many different texts out there to cozy up with—whether that's The Bible, The Court of Thorns and Roses series, or Watchman, we don't judge—the text in particular we're sharing today is none other than Scott Beck and Bryan Wood's script for A24's theological thriller Heretic.

Considering Hereticis full of lots of juicy philosophical monologues, this is a particularly fun read for the whole family this holiday season. Want to impress your parents with your best manipulatively maniacal Hugh Grant impression? The Heretic script is perfect. If you're too intimidated by his next-level performance, however, fear not. Giving this script a close analytical read is perfect education for screenwriters hoping to study a tightly written screenplay to study and refine their chops.

Read and download the script below, then, of course, top off your reading with our Heretic ending analysis for any lingering questions you may have once you get to those ambiguous final moments.

Read and Download 'Heretic' Now Read and download the script by clicking above—and don't forget to enjoy! Did you catch any deeper meanings of faith, poke any holes in Mr. Reed's persistent declarations on his theory that the only true religion is control? Any action lines that stick out at you that were written in a particularly interesting or impactful way?

