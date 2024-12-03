Wicked, like many big time Hollywood projects, is a product of adaptation.
Talk to any fan of musical theater and they were well aware of and excited about Universal's take on it for the screen decades before it finally released ago. But did you know the musical was also adapted from Gregory Maguire's novelWicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West even before then?
Not to mention the novel is a spinoff from the original The Wizard of Oz, which is also an adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
Art begets art, and so it goes.
Anyway, if you're interested in reading the musical screenplay, check out the PDF below. Also, for more info in the adaptation process, check out the video essay and our brief technical analysis, as well as check out this interview with Winnie Holzman, who worked on the scripts for both the stage and the screen.
Exploring the Changes from Stage to Screen
As highlighted in Backstage Magic's video essay above, many of the stunts in Wicked the film pay homage to the technical stage design for the stage in ways that don't cut corners. When writing any adaptation it's always important to consider the technical and creative constraints for each individual medium, so it's cool to see that someone with such a technical knowledge of the stage production is lauding the choices made for the film adaptation.
If you're a fan of the film but haven't had an opportunity to check out the stage production, we've included the stage play below so you have a chance to read and explore the different ways writers Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox may have written for the screen differently than Holzman's original musical.
Check it out below! And stay tuned for the screenplay once we're closer to awards season.
'Wicked' Full Musical Script | PDF
Wicked plot:
"Elphaba begins her first day at Shiz University, where she is to look after her younger sister Nessarose, who is in a wheelchair. However, Elphaba's father has not arranged for her to have a dorm room. She is forced to room with the popular but vain Galinda. During their first encounter, Elphaba and Galinda express an immediate dislike for one another through a song. Elphaba also discovers she has an innate talent for magic when she uses it unconsciously to protect her sister."
Here at No Film School, we love independent film, and we love seeing filmmakers get recognized for their hard work.
2024 was a really fun year for indies, with breakout hits like I Saw the TV Glow, which seemed to go viral on TikTok, and big horror like The Substance, which dominated conversations.
This morning, we were excited to see some other really cool works be nominated for the Spirit Awards.
Take a look at who's up for what award below!
The 2025 Indie Spirit Awards Nominations
BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)
Anora Producers: Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan
I Saw the TV Glow Producers: Ali Herting, Sam Intili, Dave McCary, Emma Stone, Sarah Winshall
Nickel Boys Producers: Joslyn Barnes, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, David Levine
Sing Sing Producers: Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Monique Walton
The Substance Producers: Tim Bevan, Coralie Fargeat, Eric Fellner
BEST FIRST FEATURE(Award given to director and producer)
Dìdi Director/Producer: Sean Wang Producers: Valerie Bush, Carlos López Estrada, Josh Peters
In the Summers Director: Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio Producers: Janek Ambros, Lynette Coll, Alexander Dinelaris, Cynthia Fernandez De La Cruz, Cristóbal Güell, Sergio Alberto Lira, Rob Quadrino, Jan Suter, Daniel Tantalean, Nando Vila, Slava Vladimirov, Stephanie Yankwitt
Janet Planet Director/Producer: Annie Baker Producers: Andrew Goldman, Dan Janvey, Derrick Tseng
The Piano Lesson Director: Malcolm Washington Producers: Todd Black, Denzel Washington
Problemista Director/Producer: Julio Torres Producers: Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Emma Stone
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000. (Award given to the writer, director, and producer)
Big Boys Writer/Director/Producer: Corey Sherman Producer: Allison Tate
Ghostlight Writer/Director: Kelly O’Sullivan Director/Producer: Alex Thompson Producers: Pierce Cravens, Ian Keiser, Chelsea Krant, Eddie Linker, Alex Wilson
Girls Will Be Girls Writer/Director/Producer: Shuchi Talati Producers: Richa Chadha, Claire Chassagne
Jazzy
Writer/Director/Producer: Morrisa Maltz Writer/Producer: Lainey Shangreaux Writers: Andrew Hajek, Vanara Taing Producers: Miranda Bailey, Tommy Heitkamp, John Way, Natalie Whalen, Elliott Whitton
The People’s Joker Writer/Director: Vera Drew Writer: Bri LeRose Producer: Joey Lyons
Olivier Bugge Coutté, Olivia Neergaard-Holm The Apprentice
Anne McCabe Nightbitch
Hansjörg Weissbrich September 5
Arielle Zakowski Dìdi
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD– Given to one film’s director, casting director, and ensemble cast
His Three Daughters Director: Azazel Jacobs Casting Director: Nicole Arbusto Ensemble Cast: Jovan Adepo, Jasmine Bracey, Carrie Coon, Jose Febus, Rudy Galvan, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Randy Ramos Jr., Jay O. Sanders BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)
Gaucho Gaucho Directors/Producers: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw Producers: Christos Konstantakopoulos, Cameron O’Reilly, Matthew Perniciaro
Hummingbirds Directors: Silvia Del Carmen Castaños, Estefanía “Beba” Contreras Co-Directors/Producers: Miguel Drake-McLaughlin, Diane Ng, Ana Rodriguez-Falco, Jillian Schlesinger Producers: Leslie Benavides, Rivkah Beth Medow
No Other Land Directors/Producers: Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor Producers: Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning
Patrice: The Movie Director: Ted Passon Producers: Kyla Harris, Innbo Shim, Emily Spivack
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat Director: Johan Grimonprez Producers: Rémi Grellety, Daan Milius
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)
All We Imagine as Light France, India, Netherlands, Luxembourg Director: Payal Kapadia
Black Dog China Director: Guan Hu
Flow Latvia, France, Belgium Director: Gints Zilbalodis
Green Border Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium Director: Agnieszka Holland
Hard Truths United Kingdom Director: Mike Leigh
PRODUCERS AWARD – The Producers Award, now in its 28th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity, and vision required to produce quality independent films.
Alex Coco Sarah Winshall Zoë Worth
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 31st year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.
Nicholas Colia Director of Griffin in Summer
Sarah Friedland Director of Familiar Touch
Pham Thien An Director of Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 30th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.
Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie Directors of Sugarcane
Carla Gutiérrez Director of Frida
Rachel Elizabeth Seed Director of A Photographic Memory
BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color Executive Producers: Idris Elba, Johanna Woolford Gibbon, Jamilla Dumbuya, Jos Cushing, Khaled Gad, Matt Robins, Chris Muckle, Sean David Johnson, Simon Raikes Co-Executive Producer: Annabel Hobley
Hollywood Black Executive Producers: Shayla Harris, Dave Sirulnick, Stacey Reiss, Jon Kamen, Justin Simien, Kyle Laursen, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Jeffrey Schwarz, Amy Goodman Kass, Michael Wright, Jill Burkhart Co-Executive Producers: David C. Brown, Laurens Grant
Photographer Executive Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Pagan Harleman, Betsy Forhan Co-Executive Producers: Anna Barnes, Brent Kunkle
Ren Faire Executive Producers: Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Eli Bush, Dani Bernfeld, Lance Oppenheim, David Gauvey Herbert, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez Co-Executive Producers: Abigail Rowe, Christian Vasquez, Max Allman
Social Studies Creator/Executive Producer: Lauren Greenfield Executive Producers: Wallis Annenberg, Regina K. Scully, Andrea van Beuren, Frank Evers, Caryn Capotosto
BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES(Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer) Baby Reindeer Creator/Executive Producer: Richard Gadd Executive Producers: Wim De Greef, Petra Fried, Matt Jarvis, Ed Macdonald
Diarra From Detroit Creator/Executive Producer: Diarra Kilpatrick Executive Producers: Kenya Barris, Miles Orion Feldsott, Darren Goldberg Co-Executive Producers: Ester Lou, Mark Ganek
English Teacher Creator/Executive Producer: Brian Jordan Alvarez Executive Producers: Paul Simms, Jonathan Krisel, Dave King Co-Executive Producers: Kathryn Dean, Jake Bender, Zach Dunn
Fantasmas Creator/Executive Producer: Julio Torres Executive Producers: Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Olivia Gerke, Alex Bach, Daniel Powell Co-Executive Producer: Ali Herting
Shōgun Creators/Executive Producers: Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks Executive Producers: Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, Michaela Clavell Co-Executive Producers: Shannon Goss, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES Brian Jordan Alvarez English Teacher
Richard Gadd Baby Reindeer
Lily Gladstone Under the Bridge
Kathryn Hahn Agatha All Along
Cristin Milioti The Penguin
Julianne Moore Mary & George
Hiroyuki Sanada Shōgun
Anna Sawai Shōgun
Andrew Scott Ripley
Julio Torres Fantasmas
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES Tadanobu Asano Shōgun
Enrico Colantoni English Teacher
Betty Gilpin Three Women
Chloe Guidry Under the Bridge
Moeka Hoshi Shōgun
Stephanie Koenig English Teacher
Patti LuPone Agatha All Along
Nava Mau Baby Reindeer
Ruth Negga Presumed Innocent
Brian Tee Expats
BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES Jessica Gunning Baby Reindeer
Diarra Kilpatrick Diarra From Detroit
Joe Locke Agatha All Along
Megan Stott Penelope
Hoa Xuande The Sympathizer
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES How to Die Alone Ensemble Cast: Melissa DuPrey, Jaylee Hamidi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Arkie Kandola, Elle Lorraine, Michelle McLeod, Chris “CP” Powell, Conrad Ricamora, Natasha Rothwell, Jocko Sims
Let us know what you think of all this in the comments!