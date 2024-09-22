From redrum to the red door knobs Bruce Willis can't open, to the girl in the red coat crossing the ghetto, directors have been loving the color red since the dawn of cinema. But what makes red so popular?

Today, we'll go over just that.

There are lots of studies that say red stands out amongst other colors and might even get you a speeding ticket, but according to color psychology, there's some deeper stuff at work here.

I suppose we can blame The Wizard of Oz for the onset of red in film. In the book, Dorothy's slippers were silver, but the crew wanted the shoes to pop on screen. Since Green and Yellow already had significant roles in the film, they went with ruby slippers. And the rest is history.

Some filmmakers live and die by red, among them is Scorsese. That makes sense since a lot of his movies wind up being bloody messes, but look at shots like this one from The Departed and check out this article we did on his editing. Everything Scorsese does is purposeful, so he's using red in his movies to let you know what's going on within the characters...and sometimes even to show a shade of the devil.

But you don't have to be Scorsese to utilize red in your films. and you don't need to use the color to be nefarious either.

According to Color Psychology, red has the following associations:

Associated with energy, war, danger, strength, power, determination as well as passion, desire, and love.

Enhances human metabolism, increases respiration rate, and raises blood pressure.

It attracts attention more than any other color, at times signifying danger.

As you can see, this covers many needs for a filmmaker to convey tone and ideas.

Recently I saw an amazing video from Now You See It that goes super in-depth on the color red in film and television and why it stands out so much. Check it out!

What Can Red Give Filmmakers?

The color red serves as a versatile tool for filmmakers, allowing them to visually communicate complex emotions, themes, and ideas, while also creating a memorable and impactful cinematic experience.

Symbolism and Emotional Impact : Red is often associated with strong emotions such as love, passion, anger, danger, and violence. Its use can quickly and effectively convey these feelings to the audience, adding depth and intensity to a scene. Red can also symbolize important themes like power, sacrifice, or even warning or danger.

: Visual Impact and Attention : Red stands out against most other colors, instantly drawing the viewer's eye to specific elements within the frame. This can be used to highlight important characters, objects, or actions, guiding the audience's focus. The contrast between red and its complementary color, green, can create a visually striking and dynamic effect.

: Cultural and Contextual Significance : The meaning of red can vary across cultures and contexts. Filmmakers may use red to tap into these specific associations, adding another layer of meaning to their work. Red can also have specific connotations within a film's narrative or genre, contributing to its overall atmosphere and thematic exploration.

: Physiological Response : Studies suggest that red can evoke a physical response in viewers, increasing heart rate and blood pressure. This can heighten the emotional impact of a scene and create a sense of tension or excitement.

Film color palettes might be one of the most underutilized parts of your filmmaking process. It can be the difference between immersing your audience in a world or boring them to tears.

We all remember the first time we saw The Wizard Of Oz. There's that magical moment where we go from the sepia-tone to full color. The world explodes off the screen, and for a moment, we understand Dorothy's amazement as she enters Oz. Here at No Film School, we're big believers in the power of color to help harness your storytelling capabilities.

