It’s now been just over six months since RED Digital Cinema announced that they were being acquired by Nikon . And, despite lots of rumors and speculation, there really hasn’t been much news announced by either brand regarding the acquisition besides promises to keep things the same .

So while this price cut announcement from RED might appear to be small news perhaps, it’s a bit more interesting because it’s really one of the first announcements from RED since the acquisition with any real substance.

The price cuts are for RED’s KOMODO-X and KOMODO cinema camera systems and represent up to 30 percent savings for each. Let’s take a look at the full numbers for the cameras and the different pack options, as well as explore a bit about why this might be happening now.

RED KOMODO Lineup Price Cuts To start, here are the price cuts for the RED KOMODO and KOMODO-X which should see the KOMODO‑X now starting at $6,995 and for KOMODO at $4,995. Here are the new prices for the different pack options:

KOMODO (camera only): $4,995

KOMODO Starter Pack: $6,500

KOMODO Production Pack: $7,500

KOMODO-X (camera only): $6,995

KOMODO-X Starter Pack: $8,995

KOMODO-X Production Pack: $11,995 The KOMODO of course features the breakthrough global shutter sensor which is known for maintaining RED’s high standard of image quality and dynamic range. The KOMODO‑X also has the groundbreaking 6K S35 global shutter sensor but with increased low-light performance and frame rates at 6K 80P and 4K 120P all in a form factor of only 4x4x5 inches and 2.6 lbs.