It’s now been just over six months since RED Digital Cinema announced that they were being acquired by Nikon. And, despite lots of rumors and speculation, there really hasn’t been much news announced by either brand regarding the acquisition besides promises to keep things the same.

So while this price cut announcement from RED might appear to be small news perhaps, it’s a bit more interesting because it’s really one of the first announcements from RED since the acquisition with any real substance.

The price cuts are for RED’s KOMODO-X and KOMODO cinema camera systems and represent up to 30 percent savings for each. Let’s take a look at the full numbers for the cameras and the different pack options, as well as explore a bit about why this might be happening now.

RED KOMODO Lineup Price Cuts

To start, here are the price cuts for the RED KOMODO and KOMODO-X which should see the KOMODO‑X now starting at $6,995 and for KOMODO at $4,995. Here are the new prices for the different pack options:

  • KOMODO (camera only): $4,995
  • KOMODO Starter Pack: $6,500
  • KOMODO Production Pack: $7,500
  • KOMODO-X (camera only): $6,995
  • KOMODO-X Starter Pack: $8,995
  • KOMODO-X Production Pack: $11,995

The KOMODO of course features the breakthrough global shutter sensor which is known for maintaining RED’s high standard of image quality and dynamic range. The KOMODO‑X also has the groundbreaking 6K S35 global shutter sensor but with increased low-light performance and frame rates at 6K 80P and 4K 120P all in a form factor of only 4x4x5 inches and 2.6 lbs.

Statement from RED Digital Cinema

RED Digital Cinema also shared a statement about the price cut from their CEO Keiji Oishi which doesn’t share too much about why—but is interesting nonetheless.

"RED's KOMODO lineup has only grown in popularity over the years. Since joining RED, I have heard filmmakers rave about KOMODO’s small form factor and the amazing performance of the global shutter sensor. We’re excited to introduce this new pricing which lowers the hurdle for a new group of filmmakers to take advantage of the exceptional cinema quality and creative possibilities of RED cameras." — RED Digital Cinema CEO Keiji Oishi.

And another follow-up:

“RED always strives to create an accessible and reliable avenue for artists at any level to get their hands on premier cinema grade imaging technology. The KOMODO remains one of the most versatile and powerful camera systems that RED has ever developed, and democratizing image capture technology at this level will always remain part of RED’s DNA.” — RED Digital Cinema CEO Keiji Oishi.

This is all to say it’s interesting that RED is doing anything at all at this point. This could indicate that RED is aware of its sales and looking to boost its numbers. Or perhaps bigger changes are on the way and this is just clearing room and inventory for bigger announcements in the coming months from both RED and Nikon.

