Anyone that's hit a run-and-gun with a shotgun mic knows how handy the name bran RØDE can be. Shoestring and always ready to go, RØDE has always been a good friend to any filmmaker on a tight budget that needs solid equipment to bat.

Lucky for us, RØDE announced three sweet new products today at NAB that are sure to be handy for content creators and indie filmmakers alike.

Check them out below.

RØDE Interview Pro RØDE Perfect for podcasters and streamers galore, the new interview friendly mic from RØDE is sure to please anyone looking to capture crystal clean audio with a simple, easy-to-use handheld mic. RØDE promises the Interview Pro will use its Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission with 128-bit encryption to record audio directly into any camera, smart phone, or computer instantly. Fans of the Wireless Pro should be delighted with this handy handheld upgrade. Click here for more info and to preorder.

RØDE Phone Cage RØDE Shooting on your phone and need a rig for extra lights and mics (oh my)? RØDE's newly announced magnetic Phone Cage is set to offer 33 mounting threads and five cold shoe slots for a versatile rig read for any run-and-gun mobile shoot. Offering both horizontal and vertical configurations, this rig is ready to go and ripe for opportunity particularly suited for YouTube and TikTok creators. RØDE's Phone Cage is set for a April 24 release. Learn more and preorder here.

RØDE Magnetic Mount RØDE A less bulky, equally handy new mounting option from RØDE, the new magnetic mount offers a super secure magnetic mounting option for lights and mics as well. With three different removable arm options—a short and long, as well as 1/4-inch long arm with a thread for tripods—the magnetic mount is easy to transport and highly adaptable. Also available April 24. Preorder and learn more here.

