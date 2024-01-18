Fresh on the heels of DJI announcing their own wireless microphone and recorder system with their Mic 2, RØDE (the more established name brand in the audio recording space) has countered with an update to their already popular RODE Wireless ME audio recording system.

Now, the RØDE Wireless ME is actually already on the market. However, the audio gear manufacturing company has just released a new dual transmitter version of their wearable microphone system, making it even more appealing to on-the-go filmmakers and content creators looking to get audio from multiple sources.

So, let’s look at this newly updated offering from RØDE and explore how this Wireless ME with dual transmitters system can auto-control your audio levels and help you out on the fly.

The RØDE Wireless ME with Dual Transmitters As mentioned above, this new RØDE Wireless ME is just an update to an already existing product to add dual transmitters. The original RØDE Wireless ME is a streamlined and easy-to-use wireless microphone system designed for vloggers, content creators, and mobile journalists to help quickly and confidently incorporate hands-free wireless audio into their productions. The Wireless ME system combines well with any smartphone or mirrorless camera setup and will undoubtedly provide much better quality audio than your built-in options. It’s also very easy to use and features some impressive specs itself. Features at a glance: For Interviews, Vlogs & Podcasts

Clip-On Transmitter/Mic with 3.5mm Jack

Dual-Channel Receiver with Built-In Mic

Includes Cables for Camera/Mobile Device

Easy Setup, Intelligent GainAssist

7-Hr Rechargeable Batteries + USB Power

Powerful Features/Customization via App

Includes 2 Furry Windscreens

328' Line-of-Sight Range The Wireless ME boasts secure Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission at a range of up to 328 feet and easy functionality with its easy-to-see LEDs where you can monitor everything about your audio as your record.

The Battle for Wireless Audio Solutions It’s very interesting that this new update from RØDE is coming out right now, as it is on the same day as DJI’s announcement of their Mic 2 system. Truth be told, these are very similar audio recording products that both appear to be quite solid. The dual transmitters will be a nice upgrade for the Wireless ME as it will counter the Mic 2’s offering and similarly allow content creators the flexibility to record multiple subjects at once. That could be for interviewer and interviewee, or just more dual on-camera hosts — which is becoming a thing. It’s also interesting that, like many camera manufacturers, both RØDE and DJI are doubling down on these smartphone-style content creators as a target demo. This market space is growing as a new generation enters the content world and is learning this business of video production on their own. The RØDE Wireless ME RØDE

Price and Availability The RØDE Wireless ME is out and available online for $149 already. However, this new version with the dual transmitters is set to be available here in the spring and will reportedly retail for $199.

