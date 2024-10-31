The Russo brothers, filmmakers behind Avengers: Endgame, Cherry, The Grey Man, and the upcoming The Electric State have announced that their production company, AGBO, has hired an AI consultant to help with creativity within the company.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Dr. Dominic Hughes, an AI expert with a PHD from Oxford, “will partner with AGBO’s in-house storytelling and innovation teams to guide the development and deployment of AI technologies to enrich the creative process,” according to a statement from the company.

AGBO chief creative officer Angela Russo-Otstot said the company was “determined to ensure that new technologies are developed by the creative community. We are excited to work with Dr. Hughes to develop tools and processes that will enable our artists to be more precise, more streamlined, and even more creative.”

Anthony and Joe Russo saif of the addition, “At AGBO, we are relentlessly focused on a creative-led approach to technology and innovation. Working in tandem with our writers, directors, crew members, and technologists, Dr. Hughes will help us imagine new ways to empower artists to tell their boldest and most ambitious stories.”

Now, to us, this seems like you could just hire a bunch of in-house writers to help do all this work. But I guess AI is much cheaper.

There's no word on how this AI will be put into play internally, whether or not it's brainstorm or creating loglines or prompting people, or what.

AI is such a weird topic in Hollywood right now. It's undeniable that AI will take SOMEONE's job, no matter where it's being used. At times, it feels like the tech is being pushed because companies want to keep costs low, but we have yet to see AI used to make anything revelatory or anything that remotely feels like art with a soul.

