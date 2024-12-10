It's been a big year for Slamdance. What many of us in the filmmaking community knew as Sundance's weird little brother is growing up to be their own reputable festival, moving from Park Slope to Los Angeles next year. The Slamdance Group also made moves last night with their first annual awards ceremony celebrating independent film, the Indies Awards.

Many of the buzziest independent films in narrative and documentary went home big this year, with projects like Atikamekw Suns, All We Carry, and The People's Jokerwalking away with newly minted Indies trophies.

"The Indies is where distinctly independent US and Indigenous feature filmmakers and their films will be seen, heard, and properly recognized year after year in Hollywood,” said Indie Awards co-founder Paul Rachman. Indie Awards co-founder Ben Umstead added, “Such recognition is a powerful tool for change of the status quo, and embracing change equals the film industry at its best.” - Slamdance Group

No Film School loves a good celebration of inclusive independent cinema, and we're both delighted and excited with Slamdance's growth this year. Check out the winners below!

Narrative Awards

Slamdance Announces Winners for the First-Ever Indies Awards

The People's Joker

Credit: Vera Drew

Best Narrative Feature

Chloé Leriche for Atikamekw Suns

Outstanding Storytelling Craft

Chloé Leriche & Natalie Lamoureux for Atikamekw Suns

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Giauco Bermudez for Atikamekw Suns

Outstanding Ensemble and Casting

Keris Hope Hill, Mélanie Bray, Constant Bernard, Alex Trahan, Josée Young, Brandon Oakes, Jocelyne Zucco, John Buchan, and Jason Knight for Rosie

The Native Viewpoint Award For Outstanding Indigenous Community Story Collaboration

Chloé Leriche for Atikamekw Suns

The Narrative Committee Renegade Award

Vera Drew for The People’s Joker

The Narrative Committee Authenticity Award

Kelli McNeil-Yellen for Daruma

Documentary Awards

Slamdance Announces Winners for the First-Ever Indies Awards

Laura Pilloni, Cady Voge, Rachel Clara Reed, and Laura Tatham, All We Carry

Courtesy of Slamdance

Best Documentary Feature

Cady Voge, Laura Pilloni, Laura Tatham, and Rachel Clara Reed for All We Carry

Outstanding Storytelling Craft

Karen KH Sim, Elisa Levine, Gabriel Miller, and Brittany Kaplan for Sweetheart Deal

Outstanding Cinematography

Luke Connor, Ben Giesbrecht, Joshua Manyhands, Calvin Stimson, and Anthony Stengal for Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun

Outstanding Use of Archival Footage

John Carlos Frey & James Cude forThe Little Pageant That Could

The Documentary Committee Spotlight Award

Jesselyn Silva for JessZilla

The Native Viewpoint Award For Indigenous Film Critic’s Best Overall Selection

Jules Koostachin for WaaPaKe

