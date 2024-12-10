Slamdance Announces Winners for the First-Ever Indies Awards

It's been a big year for Slamdance. What many of us in the filmmaking community knew as Sundance's weird little brother is growing up to be their own reputable festival, moving from Park Slope to Los Angeles next year. The Slamdance Group also made moves last night with their first annual awards ceremony celebrating independent film, the Indies Awards.

Many of the buzziest independent films in narrative and documentary went home big this year, with projects like Atikamekw Suns, All We Carry, and The People's Jokerwalking away with newly minted Indies trophies.

"The Indies is where distinctly independent US and Indigenous feature filmmakers and their films will be seen, heard, and properly recognized year after year in Hollywood,” said Indie Awards co-founder Paul Rachman. Indie Awards co-founder Ben Umstead added, “Such recognition is a powerful tool for change of the status quo, and embracing change equals the film industry at its best.” - Slamdance Group

No Film School loves a good celebration of inclusive independent cinema, and we're both delighted and excited with Slamdance's growth this year. Check out the winners below!

Narrative Awards The People's Joker Credit: Vera Drew Best Narrative Feature Chloé Leriche for Atikamekw Suns Outstanding Storytelling Craft Chloé Leriche & Natalie Lamoureux for Atikamekw Suns Outstanding Technical Achievement Giauco Bermudez for Atikamekw Suns Outstanding Ensemble and Casting Keris Hope Hill, Mélanie Bray, Constant Bernard, Alex Trahan, Josée Young, Brandon Oakes, Jocelyne Zucco, John Buchan, and Jason Knight for Rosie The Native Viewpoint Award For Outstanding Indigenous Community Story Collaboration Chloé Leriche for Atikamekw Suns The Narrative Committee Renegade Award Vera Drew for The People’s Joker The Narrative Committee Authenticity Award Kelli McNeil-Yellen for Daruma