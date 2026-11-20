Here’s Another Director’s Viewfinder App to Consider for Planning Your Next Shoot
A look at Scouter, a director’s viewfinder app for Android and iOS that helps filmmakers plan their next shoots with a nice mix of cameras, formats, and lens packages to explore.
For DPs, filmmakers, and other modern, diverse content creators, there are a lot of helpful tools that can make all parts of your production lives much easier. In the pre-pro arena, we’ve covered several director’s viewfinder-type apps that help plan and preview how they might want to shoot on set or on location.
Another new director’s viewfinder app offers some of these scouting and pre-pro options. Let’s look at Scouter, an Android and iOS app that helps filmmakers compare focal lengths and framing for their chosen camera and recording format, plus a lot of other helpful features.
Scouter Director’s Viewfinder App
Credit: Scouter
Developed by a working DP, Scouter is now available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Android as another director’s viewfinder app that lets filmmakers go on a scout, pick a camera, recording format, and lens package from a catalog of 392 cameras and 703 lens sets.
The goal is to help you see exactly the frame you want to record, then save it to a project with a shot list for your crew to use later. Users can preview the show LUT on Log profiles for 13 cinema cameras and capture high-speed video up to 240 fps at your preferred frame rate.
The app also has a Lumen feature that lets users take a scouting frame and show how the setup could look at another time of day or in different weather, with the original alongside it for quick comparison.
Price and Availability
Credit: Scouter
Overall, this appears to be another helpful director’s viewfinder app that could be a nice option for location scouts and as part of your pre-pro planning process. The app is available to try for free, with upgrades available through Pro and Studio subscriptions, and Lumen-credit purchases available separately.
For more info, you can check out the app on the Apple App Store here.
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