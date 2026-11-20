For DPs, filmmakers, and other modern, diverse content creators, there are a lot of helpful tools that can make all parts of your production lives much easier. In the pre-pro arena, we’ve covered several director’s viewfinder-type apps that help plan and preview how they might want to shoot on set or on location.

Another new director’s viewfinder app offers some of these scouting and pre-pro options. Let’s look at Scouter, an Android and iOS app that helps filmmakers compare focal lengths and framing for their chosen camera and recording format, plus a lot of other helpful features.

Scouter Director’s Viewfinder App Credit: Scouter Developed by a working DP, Scouter is now available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Android as another director’s viewfinder app that lets filmmakers go on a scout, pick a camera, recording format, and lens package from a catalog of 392 cameras and 703 lens sets. The goal is to help you see exactly the frame you want to record, then save it to a project with a shot list for your crew to use later. Users can preview the show LUT on Log profiles for 13 cinema cameras and capture high-speed video up to 240 fps at your preferred frame rate. The app also has a Lumen feature that lets users take a scouting frame and show how the setup could look at another time of day or in different weather, with the original alongside it for quick comparison.