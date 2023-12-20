Which Screenwriting Competitions Are Worth Entering?

Screenwriting contests can be an excellent way for aspiring writers to gain recognition, network with industry professionals, and advance their careers. However, with so many contests out there, it can be difficult to determine which ones are worth the time, effort, and entry fees.

Also, a lot of them are scams run by companies to make money, with no interest in advancing careers and no real connections to Hollywood.

In this article, we will explore some of the most reputable and prestigious screenwriting contests, as well as the benefits and drawbacks of entering these competitions.

These are the contests I think are okay!

It's my opinion. You can disagree, but I think most contests are scams built on the hope machine. And I hate that.

So, let's get into some screenwriting competitions that are worth entering and that I think are safe. Please email me if you think any of these are scams or if there are better screenwriting contests out there that are not mentioned below.

Let's dive in.

'Zodiac' Credit: Paramount Pictures

First, More On Scams!

Yes, unfortunately, some screenwriting contests can be scams.

Some companies may advertise false promises of fame and fortune, charge high entry fees without providing legitimate opportunities for writers, or fail to deliver on their promises of industry exposure.

It is important to do your research and thoroughly investigate any screenwriting contest before entering, to ensure that it is reputable and worth your time and money. Look for reviews, industry forums, and track records of success.

Additionally, be wary of any contest that asks for a large upfront fee, promises unrealistic results, or uses high-pressure sales tactics. By being cautious and informed, you can protect yourself from potential scams and find legitimate opportunities to advance your screenwriting career.

I hate that Hollywood has some of these barriers to entry that people exploit for money.

The contests below are ones I'll vouch for right now.

'Mank' Credit: Netflix

Which Screenwriting Competitions Are Worth Entering?

There are many screenwriting contests out there, and it can be challenging to determine which ones are worth entering. Here are a few reputable contests that you might consider:

These are just a few examples of reputable screenwriting contests. It's important to do your research and make sure you understand the rules, entry fees, and judging criteria before entering any contest.

'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Credit: Lionsgate

Also, keep in mind that while winning a contest can be a great boost to your career, it's not the only way to get noticed in the industry.

Networking, building a strong portfolio, and finding a reputable literary agent can also be effective strategies for advancing your screenwriting career.

The best way to break in is to have a great screenplay.

So go get writing.