You don’t need us to tell you it’s not easy out there for filmmakers. Film financing is hard to come by, and every industry conversation seems to end in the doom-inducing "survive to ‘25" mantra. Luckily, the funding and fellowship opportunities listed below are still going strong. We'll continue to add more fall deadlines to this list whenever we find more, as well as get back in the swing of updating throughout the year.

The following opportunities are organized by deadline—from September through early December—and by category: documentaries, narratives and screenwriting. An asterisk(*) indicates an opportunity available in multiple categories.

As always, use your best judgment when deciding to apply. And, of course, if we missed any please do let us know in the comments or an email or something.

Documentary

Women and gender non-conforming film professionals who are California residents are eligible for this grant, made possible by the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.

Women In Media is offering $500 to $3,000 in cash, as well as consultations, mentorships, and services for short film finishing. There's no fee to apply, but you must be a California resident and Women in Media member. Right now the first year of membership is $25—a discount offered until September 15th.

From WiM:

“The Women In Media Short Form Film Finishing Grants are a vital opportunity to bring our member’s projects to fruition. WiM Short Form Grants support completion of either a short narrative, short documentary, or other short form projects with a completed running time of no more than 30 minutes.“

Deadline: September 15

This €10,000 grant is open to any feature film director—narrative or documentary—who experiences marginalization due to their gender, including but not limited to women, non-binary, and trans filmmakers. The winner will be announced at Sundance 2025, and five finalists will receive market guidance and production support for their project.

From BTTL:

“Applicants must demonstrate how the grant funding will allow you to advance in a critical area of development – be it a location scout, hiring crew, shooting a proof-of-concept or sizzle reel – there are no limits, YOU tell us how you would use the €10,000 (or equivalent) to moves the needle on your project. This is about finding films with strong artistic merit and a bold original vision, ready to go into production within the next 12 months.”

Deadline: October 31 (Late Deadline)

This fall, Roy Dean Grant will give out $3,000 to $3,500 in cash and over $30,000 in in-kind services and products, and is open for shorts, docs, and feature films with a budget under $500,000.

From FTHP:

"We fund compelling stories about little known subjects, historical films, and films that touch hearts. We like films that expose, and bring, important information to light; as well as films about little known people when there is a good story."

Deadline: October 31

California Humanities offers grants from the California Documentary Project that range up to $15,000. These grants are intended for films that have some kind of connection to California and strengthen the understanding of the humanities for the state. They are supporting projects in both the research and development and production stages.

From CalHum:

"We are particularly interested in supporting stories and projects from communities, regions, and individuals whose voices and perspectives have traditionally been excluded from the broader California narrative. As we center equity in the work of California Humanities, we encourage stories that focus on and highlight Indigenous and Native American experiences in California.”

Deadline: November 4

This grant from the Rogovy Foundation will award doc filmmakers up to $25,000 for work that addresses social issues and inspires others. Works in advanced development, production and post-production are eligible.



From the Rogovy Foundation:



"The Miller / Packan Film Fund supports documentaries that Educate, Inspire and Enrich. The Fund is financed through the Rogovy Foundation. We believe in the transformational power that comes from enlightening narratives and inspiring characters… Each year, grants totaling $200,000 are awarded to between eight and twelve filmmakers... Each grant is one-time only and offered in amounts up to $25,000."

Deadline: November 15

Europe's leading networking workshop for producers from all over the world who have an ambitious creative project at the development stage.

NOTE: This is a program with tuition fees, meaning it costs you money, but there are scholarships that may offset or eliminate those fees if you are from a qualifying country.

From Eurodoc:



“The main objective of the program is to help producers in the artistic and financial development of their project, to improve their knowhow in terms of international co-production and company management – thus implementing good practices in the sector – reinforce the skills independent production requires, and significantly expand their professional network. We believe that project development and career building go hand in hand.

Once graduated, EURODOC alumni have access to social events and accreditations at partner festivals and markets, memberships to affiliate organizations, consulting on demand, and promotion of their projects over the years.”



Deadline: November 24

This fund is for the early development of documentary features, series, or ideas that could be either. They invest in four to eight projects per year, awarding between $10,000 to $100,000 per project.

From IMPACT PARTNERS :

“We are looking for projects that tell strong, cinematic stories, explore the urgent issues and questions of our time, and have a clear point of view and artistic vision. Through our general and development funds, we invest in 10-15 projects a year, and we review projects year-round on a rolling basis.”

Deadline: Rolling

If you're an Australian-based filmmaker, you’re probably already aware of Screen Australia Their documentary development program awards grants of up to $30,000 to one-off and series documentaries, as well as VR. A full list of Screen Australia’s funding opportunities can be found here .

From Screen Australia:

“Screen Australia is committed to building equity into its programs and its engagement with the community. Gender equity, anti-racism, authentic story-telling, from and about under-represented groups, and inclusivity are priorities for Screen Australia. We expect that the lived experience portrayed through the narrative and characters are reflected within the key creative team. It is vital the creative team has the cultural authorship to tell the story so that telling of the story is authentic. This will be taken into account when assessing applications.”

Deadline: Rolling

Consultancies to support documentary filmmakers based in Scotland, sponsored by the Scottish Documentary Institute.

From SDI:



“Our consultancies are delivered as one-on-one short online meeting sessions discussing your project and giving advice that best supports you at the stage you are at. This can come in the form of guidance on pitching and suggesting funding opportunities; we may be able to facilitate introductions to industry contacts who can help, or we may form a direct collaboration.”

Deadline: Rolling

Narrative

The American Film Institute offers this educational program to women who have yet to direct a narrative feature. The DWW will provide mentorship, an intensive training lab and in-kind resources to four to eight filmmakers, guiding them through the process of making their next short. You must be able to attend the four week lab in person on AFI’s Los Angeles campus.

From DWW+:



“DWW+ is first and foremost an educational program. Participants must come ready to learn, accept feedback and take instruction.

The DWW+ Intensive in April/May is a full-time commitment, including weekends and evenings. Classroom attendance during the workshop is mandatory and critical to participants’ success. Along with the DWW+ Intensive, it is crucial that participants are available to attend, in-person or virtually, additional classes and workshops throughout the year.”



Deadline: September 13

Women and gender non-conforming film professionals who are California residents are eligible for this grant, made possible by the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.

Women In Media is offering $500 to $3,000 in cash, as well as consultations, mentorships, and services for short film finishing. No fee to apply but you must be a California resident and Women in Media member. Right now the first year of membership is a discounted $25.

From WiM:

“The Women In Media Short Form Film Finishing Grants are a vital opportunity to bring our member’s projects to fruition. WiM Short Form Grants support completion of either a short narrative, short documentary, or other short form projects with a completed running time of no more than 30 minutes.“

Deadline: September 15

Silver Lake Shorts Fellowship provides grants up to $5,000 to animated and live-action short filmmakers living in the Los Angeles area. The fellowship will also connect filmmakers with a mentor to help guide them from pre-production through post. The eligibility criteria are strict for this one: films must be one to five minutes long and Silver Lake Shorts Fellowships must be the only financier.

From SLSF:

“The Silver Lake Shorts Fellowship is designed to support Los Angeles-based artists making bold, distinct, and personal work. Our intention with this fellowship is to provide filmmakers with the financial resources to fund short films (animated or live action) that they otherwise would not be able to make.”

Deadline: September 15

An intensive, three-day online program designed for narrative filmmakers who wish to make the transition into the episodic directing space. Filmmakers must provide two samples of directing work, one of which must be a narrative short or feature.

From FI:

“Six directors, whose work embodies the diversity, innovation and uniqueness we nurture and champion at Film Independent, will be selected…Ideal candidates are those who have honed their directorial skills and artistic vision through experience, including directing short films, feature films or commercial projects.”

Deadline: September 23

A project-based award for cis and trans women and non-binary directors, aged 39 or older, who are working on their first narrative feature. This unrestricted, $25,000 award seeks to recognize filmmakers for their distinct visions, storytelling and singularity.

From Of A Certain Age:

“The Lynn Shelton “Of A Certain Age” Grant was created…to honor the legacy of beloved filmmaker Lynn Shelton…Shelton often spoke of feeling inspired after seeing filmmaker Claire Denis speak at Northwest Film Forum and learning that Denis did not make her first feature until age 40. Shelton went on to make her own first feature film (We Go Way Back) at the age of 39. In the years since, she built a prolific canon of feature and television work and made an indelible mark on the landscape of American cinema.”

Deadline: September 23

Shore Scripts is offering a $15,000 production grant for a winning short film script, plus $2,500 in finishing funds to one runner-up.

From Shore:

“As much as we love to read scripts, too many excellent shorts never progress beyond the written word, which is why we established the Short Film Fund to help take those compelling stories off the page and onto the screen. We will help finance and produce two short films in 2024.

Previous winners have gone on to gain representation, sold screenplays, and been staffed on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, & BBC shows as a direct result of winning and producing their shorts with us.”



Deadline: September 30 (Regular Deadline)

This €10,000 grant is open to any feature film director—narrative or documentary—who experiences marginalization due to their gender, including but not limited to women, non-binary and trans filmmakers. The winner will be announced at Sundance 2025, and five finalists will receive market guidance and production support for their project.

From BTTL:

“Applicants must demonstrate how the grant funding will allow you to advance in a critical area of development – be it a location scout, hiring crew, shooting a proof-of-concept or sizzle reel – there are no limits, YOU tell us how you would use the €10,000 (or equivalent) to moves the needle on your project. This is about finding films with strong artistic merit and a bold original vision, ready to go into production within the next 12 months.”

Deadline: October 31 (Late Deadline)

This fall, Roy Dean Grant will give out $3 to $3.5K in cash and over $30K of in-kind services and products, and is open for shorts, docs, and feature films with a budget under $500,000.

From FTHP:

"We fund compelling stories about little known subjects, historical films, and films that touch hearts. We like films that expose, and bring, important information to light; as well as films about little known people when there is a good story."

Deadline: October 31

Japan-based Manga publisher Kodansha is calling for short film pitches from around the world, funding budgets up to ¥10,000,000 (about $68,000). They welcome applications from directors, producers, animators, CG creators and production companies.

From Kodansha:

“We are calling for submissions from a wide range of creators, including not only filmmakers but also artists with ideas and also screenwriters…Kodansha's purpose is to "Inspire Impossible Stories." We are looking for submissions from visual creators who want to work with us to create impossible stories that go beyond imagination, that will inspire the world and the hearts of others!”

Deadline: November 30

If you are a student or a low-budget indie filmmaker, Panavision might supply you with free camera packages as well as post-production color and finishing services.

Deadline: Rolling

If you have a nearly completed (or finished) narrative film with a leading character that is a scientist, engineer or mathematician, this grant could be for you.



From Film Independent:

“The Sloan Distribution Grant is a $50,000 grant awarded by Film Independent to a film that is entering its distribution phase. Eligible films must depict themes, stories and characters grounded in real science, technology or economics.”

Deadline: Rolling

Screen Australia’s Story Development Fund

If you're an Australian-based filmmaker, you’re probably already aware of Screen Australia. The government film agency supports low-budget features, documentaries, and large format programs. Their GENERATE fund is earmarked specifically for new and emerging Australian talent. A full list of Screen Australia’s funding opportunities can be found here.



From Screen Australia:

"The Story Development Generate Fund provides development funding support for emerging screen content makers to develop bold and distinctive lower budget drama stories for episodic television and feature films."

Deadline: Rolling

Screenwriting

A four-week screenwriting residency for indigenous writers across Canada. Participants will meet online in week one, and in person at the Banff Centre in Albert in weeks two through four.

From BANFF:

“This program encourages participants to discover best writing practices and discuss ways to engage Indigenous communities in their process. The program is a full-time residency, and participants must dedicate their time to attending gathering sessions, workshops and one-on-ones while giving time to work self-directed, in their private writing studios.”

Deadline: September 11

The competition associated with the Cinequest Film Festival offers $5,000 for the winning feature script, and $1,000 for a short/teleplay as well as recognition during the Writers Celebration at the fest.

From Cinequest:

"...the Cinequest Screenwriting Competition empowers creative and innovative writers with the opportunity to interact with producers and industry professionals from around the world. Finalists will be honored during the Cinequest Writers Celebration, a day filled with a dynamic collection of Writer Meet Producer events, Business of Writing forums, Pitch Training, VIP Writers Lunch, and an awards ceremony announcing the winners of the competition."

Deadline: September 13 (Regular)

The Black List and WiF will co-sponsor six to eight aspiring television writers of an underrepresented gender to a four-week episodic lab. The lab will consist of script development, peer workshopping sessions, and master classes with established writers and industry executives.

All participants of the 2024 Episodic Lab will also be 2024 WiF Fellows. The Episodic Lab will take place in LA throughout the year and travel will not be provided for any events, therefore, non-California residents who cannot finance their own travel are discouraged from applying.

Writers can apply either through the Blacklist or WiF.

Deadline: November 13

This program awards one screenwriter with an all-expenses paid trip to the 2025 Sundance Film Festival with producer Cassian Elwes. It is open to unrepresented feature writers with an independent sensibility who have made less than $5,000 in aggregate in their film or television writing careers. Applicants are required to upload a project onto the blacklist website in order to be considered.

From Blacklist:

“The Black List will choose ten screenplays imbued with an independent spirit by unrepresented screenwriters, which will be sent on to Mr. Elwes for his consideration. One fellowship recipient will be selected by Mr. Elwes by calendar year's end.”

Deadline: November 22

This Fellowship will grant $20,000 each to three applicants to support revision of a feature screenplay or pilot that engages with climate change in a compelling way. Grantees will receive continued mentorship throughout the revisions process, as well as access to relevant experts and consultants. Writers must upload a project onto the blacklist website in order to be considered; qualified screenplays or pilots will receive one free month of Blacklist hosting and one free evaluation.

Deadline: December 5

Useful Links:

Documentary Grants - International Documentary Association

Sundance Co//ab List of Opportunities - Sundance Institute (sign up for a free Co//ab account to see all grants)

Res Artis - Worldwide Network of Artist Residencies

Keep an eye on our Grants, Contests & Awards section where we will be sharing new opportunities that come up throughout the season.